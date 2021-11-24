× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Friends betrayed me, ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko says on sour relationship with NMS

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 24th 2021

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during an interview with The Standard. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko now claims he was fixed in the February 2020 deed of transfer of functions between the Nairobi County Government and the National Government.

In a candid conversation on KTN News on Tuesday evening, Sonko claimed that people close to him engineered his downfall.

“I was fixed by people pretending to be my friends. When I was signing the transfer of functions to the National Government, I was misled…not by the President, but by his people,” Sonko alleged.

Sonko further revealed intimate details of what transpired before and during the transfer of key functions to the State, saying he was asked by his ‘confidants’ not to sign documents approving the disbursement of funds to victims of demolitions within Nairobi.

KEEP READING

 How Mike Sonko fumbled his way out of office

 Dangerous sections on Ngong Road repaired after motorists complain

 Ann Kananu: The security toughie who became Nairobi governor

 Ann Kananu sworn in, becomes third Nairobi governor

“These are the people who came and incited me telling me the President trusts me. They said, leave these documents. Don’t sign [to have] this money [transferred],” he continued.

But he would later learn that the same people set him up against the President.

“The same people went to State House and told the President, 'this guy [Sonko] has refused to sign the documents. Let’s get rid of him'."

But close to a year after his impeachment as Nairobi Governor, Sonko says he has no regrets on his style of politics or what transpired, and that he respects the President.

“I have no regrets. I came from nowhere and made it in politics,” he told KTN News last night.

Sonko signed a deal with the National Government in February last year that saw four key departments; Health and Transport, Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services, and County Government Planning and Development taken over.

This would later pave way for his impeachment.

What next?

The former governor, who has now gone on a rampage exposing alleged corrupt deals and State officers within levels of government, says he does not intend to revisit politics, and will only focus on his newly-acquired amusement, #SonkoLeaks.

“At the moment I want to focus on my case and bringing justice to Kenyans. This country is bigger than all of us. We have to fix it, even the Judiciary,” he said.

Asked whether he is afraid the exposes will, in any way implicate him, the former county chief said he has nothing to lose, and “has no business extorting Kenyans.”

 

NMS carry out another trial run at the Green Park bus terminus to assess the level of preparedness

Mike Sonko anatarajiwa kuwasilishwa mahakamani kujibu mashtaka ya ufisadi yanayomkabili

NMS ikishirikiana na ofisi ya msemaji wa serikali yazindua rasmi utoaji wa chanjo ya Korona, Nairobi

Police now say Equity robbery suspects ‘used strong teargas to unsettle us’
Police announced at 3pm Tuesday that they had ended the siege after ensuring that no suspect was in any of the rooms inside Equity Bank.
Three charged with carjacking, killing taxi driver
The three were charged with violently robbing and strangling to death 26-year-old Ibrahim Omodo on October 1.

Suspected robbers disguised as clients and left Equity Bank, police say
Suspected robbers disguised as clients and left Equity Bank, police say

NYANZA

By Harold Odhiambo

.
Police now say Equity robbery suspects ‘used strong teargas to unsettle us’

By Harold Odhiambo | 1 hour ago

Police now say Equity robbery suspects ‘used strong teargas to unsettle us’
Duo wants KFA caretaker team members enjoined in court case

By Daniel Chege | 2 hours ago

Duo wants KFA caretaker team members enjoined in court case
How robbers in four-hour siege at bank evaded police

By Harold Odhiambo | 3 hours ago

How robbers in four-hour siege at bank evaded police
Sonko vows to release more controversial videos

By Daniel Wesangula | 3 hours ago

Sonko vows to release more controversial videos

;
