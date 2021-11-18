Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju loses mother

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has lost his mother.

The Tuju family lost their matriarch Mama Mary Tuju at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for the last few months.

A number of leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta have joined the family in mourning, with leaders describing her demise as unfortunate.

She was 87 years old at the time of her death.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Jubilee Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju following the death of their mother Mama Mary Odiyo Tuju.



In his message of comfort to the family, the President eulogised Mama Mary as a hard-working community leader and elder who greatly valued and supported education as the foundation of life.

The president also lauded the deceased matriarch for raising a successful family and said the country is grateful for her work for the nation.

“We will forever be grateful for the work she has done for our nation and for raising up a strong family which has continued to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our country.

“I pray that God will shed his love and peace in your hearts as you mourn the demise of your beloved mother. I assure you of my prayers and support as you come to terms with the death of your family matriarch,” he added.

The family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss and with friends and relatives thronging their home in Rarieda to join the family in mourning.

