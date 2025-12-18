×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Inside East Africa's long battle for open borders

By The Conversation | Dec. 18, 2025
Fishermen preparing their nets on Migingo island which is densely populated by residents fishing mainly for Nile perch in Lake Victoria on the border of Uganda and Kenya. [AFP]

It’s not uncommon to find a Ugandan taxi driver in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, just as one regularly meets Zimbabwean Uber drivers in South Africa. But there is a big difference. A Ugandan working in Rwanda most likely has a secure legal right to be there, whereas Zimbabweans working in South Africa are often uncertain of their current or future legality.

East Africa has made greater strides towards the free flow of people crossing borders and seeking work than most of Africa. Only the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is in the same league.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

East Africa Community EAC Open Borders EAC Stability EAC Trade Barriers
.

Latest Stories

Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
10 mins ago
Like Uhuru, Ruto now knows presidency is not a bed of roses
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
10 mins ago
Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion
Opinion
By Eda JB Tatu
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 10 mins ago
How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
By Lewis Nyaundi 10 mins ago
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 10 mins ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
By Edwin Nyarangi 10 mins ago
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved