DIG Lagat puts on notice politicians, financiers of Barikoi chaos

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat addressing the press. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has warned politicians and people inciting and financing the recent fighting between two communities in Angata Barikoi, Narok County.

The clashes between the Masai and Kipsigis communities have left several people dead and property destroyed, including the torching of homes.

“They need to style up. We are profiling them, and very soon the regional security committee will be heading there, and all those people that are part and parcel of that criminal situation, they should desist,” said Lagat.

He said that the government wants the two communities to co-exist peacefully and for socio-economic activities to resume in the area, especially during this festive season.

“Those people who are advancing criminal activities in Angata Barikoi, we are coming for you and that menace should stop immediately,” he added.

Lagat was speaking at the Ngong Traffic Police Training Headquarters, where he held a meeting with police commanders from all over the country.

He warned that police had taken note of the emergence of criminal gangs and goons in some parts of the country who have grouped themselves and might carry out attacks during the festive period.

“We have designed a plan on how to deal with them, the financiers and players, we want them to know that there is no space for criminal gangs and goons in this country.”

Lagat and the police bosses also discussed the security plan they plan to deploy during the festive period.

He said that his officers from the traffic department will be on the watch to arrest rogue drivers while warning Kenyans against drunk driving.

He said that the mobile courts have already been rolled and out and are operational on some of the highways to punish lawbreakers.

In addition to the mobile courts, Lagat said that the National Police Service (NPS) had increased the number of police officers to man what he called hotspot areas along Mombasa road and Nairobi-Nakuru highway, among other roads.

“We want to do something different this time round and to manage the traffic so that our people can have free movement to their destinations,” said Lagat.

He called on Kenyans to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with authorities for their safety.