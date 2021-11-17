Sacked prisons' boss Wycliffe Ogallo arrested [Photos]

Prisons Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo arrested at the Prisons Headquarters at Upper Hill, Nairobi, on 17/11/2021. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Sacked Kenya Prisons Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo and Kamiti Prison Commandant Charles Mutembei have been arrested by Anti-Terror Police Unit detectives.

The arrests come shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked Ogallo’s appointment as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service.

He was replaced by retired Brigadier John Warioba who was sworn in immediately.

The changes come after three convicted terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum GK Prison on Monday.

Terror suspects Joseph Juma Odhiambo, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikar and Musharaf Abdalla Alias Shukri vanished from Kamiti Maximum Security on November 15 in what Ogallo could only describe as an “unfortunate incident.” Wycliffe Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed on the security breaches at Kamiti prison. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

A statement from State House noted that compelling public interest and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs occasioned the decision.

Uhuru directed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to take all necessary action to pursue the Kamiti escapees.

The State Department of Correctional Services has been directed to sanction disciplinary action against all KPS personnel who were on duty when the security breaches occurred.

Immediately, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) placed an Sh60 million bounty- Sh20 million for each of the three- for any information leading to their arrest.

The incident came in the wake of another shocking incident a month ago where a serial killer- Masten Wanjala- walked out of a police station where he was being held. It also came two days after Lang’ata police arrested a terror suspect who was seeking information from a cop.

Seven wardens of Kamiti Maximum Prison were arrested after the three convicted terrorists escaped custody.

Matiang’i said preliminary investigations suggested the escape from arguably the most secured maximum prison in the country was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

Ogallo said the government will protect whistle-blowers who will volunteer information that could lead to the arrests of the prisoners who are described as dangerous.

About Ogallo

March 2018: Wycliffe Ogallo is appointed Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, replacing Isaiah Osugu

2014: He graduates with a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Kenyatta University

1985: He starts his career as a district officer in the Office of the President after graduation from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He rose to the position of administrative secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination

