× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sacked prisons' boss Wycliffe Ogallo arrested [Photos]

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga and Kamore Maina | November 17th 2021

Prisons Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo arrested at the Prisons Headquarters at Upper Hill, Nairobi, on 17/11/2021. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Sacked Kenya Prisons Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo and Kamiti Prison Commandant Charles Mutembei have been arrested by Anti-Terror Police Unit detectives.

The arrests come shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked Ogallo’s appointment as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service.

The arrest comes shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked Ogallo’s appointment. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

He was replaced by retired Brigadier John Warioba who was sworn in immediately.

KEEP READING

 Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa found abandoned in Mwingi

 Family pleads with State to find lawyer who has disappeared

 Kenya Prisons and Western wins the Cestoball Kenya Federation tournament

 Family in desperate search for son facing terrorism charges

The changes come after three convicted terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum GK Prison on Monday.

Terror suspects Joseph Juma Odhiambo, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikar and Musharaf Abdalla Alias Shukri vanished from Kamiti Maximum Security on November 15 in what Ogallo could only describe as an “unfortunate incident.”

Wycliffe Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed on the security breaches at Kamiti prison. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed by a team from the Interior ministry on the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three convicts.

A statement from State House noted that compelling public interest and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs occasioned the decision.

Uhuru directed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to take all necessary action to pursue the Kamiti escapees.

The State Department of Correctional Services has been directed to sanction disciplinary action against all KPS personnel who were on duty when the security breaches occurred.

Immediately, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) placed an Sh60 million bounty- Sh20 million for each of the three- for any information leading to their arrest.

The incident came in the wake of another shocking incident a month ago where a serial killer- Masten Wanjala- walked out of a police station where he was being held. It also came two days after Lang’ata police arrested a terror suspect who was seeking information from a cop.

Seven wardens of Kamiti Maximum Prison were arrested after the three convicted terrorists escaped custody.

Matiang’i said preliminary investigations suggested the escape from arguably the most secured maximum prison in the country was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

Ogallo said the government will protect whistle-blowers who will volunteer information that could lead to the arrests of the prisoners who are described as dangerous.

About Ogallo

March 2018: Wycliffe Ogallo is appointed Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, replacing Isaiah Osugu

2014: He graduates with a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Kenyatta University

1985: He starts his career as a district officer in the Office of the President after graduation from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He rose to the position of administrative secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

WASHUKIWA WA UGAIDI: Maafisa wa ATPU wanawazuia washukiwa 5 baada ya kuwakamata mjini Nairobi

Sad tale of Ugandan jailed in Kenya for 'brutally raping, killing' a Briton | Part Two

The story of Ugandan jailed for 'brutally raping, killing' a Briton in Kenya 1 | #CaseFiles

'I feel better every day,' says Brazilian great Pele
Former Brazilian soccer player Pele said on Thursday he was feeling better "every day", almost
Nakuru households set to benefit from Sh500 million emergency water program
The Sh500 million projects targeting 100,000 households in low-income areas in the area aims to supply an additional 30,000 cubic meters per day.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured
Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge
Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC