President Uhuru Kenyatta asks security chiefs to stay on high alert

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | November 12th 2021
Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Uhuru Kenyatta. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on security agencies to heighten surveillance in the wake of unfolding events in the region.

The Head of State made the remarks when he chaired the National Security Council meeting at State House Nairobi.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed internal security institutions to heighten vigilance across the country following the unfolding security situation in the region," said State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo.

The council is the highest decision-making organ on security.

Its members include the Inspector General of Police, Cabinet secretaries in charge of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Internal Security, KDF boss and the Director of National Intelligence Service.

The meeting was attended by seven senior government officials and security chiefs.

Last week, Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso asked the public to report cases of foreigners getting into the country illegally.

Shioso said police had intensified surveillance along the borders.

Ethiopia has been experiencing conflict that has escalated in recent weeks. Thousands are reported to have been displaced following the conflict in Tigray region.

It is anticipated that some refugees are likely to find their way into the country. Police have also been on high alert following intelligence reports of an impending terror attack in East Africa.

