Wanted: DCI offers Sh10 million bounty for five suspected terrorists

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 9th 2021
Mugshots of the five suspected terrorists. [DCI]

Police are offering a Sh10 million bounty for five suspected terrorists.

They are; Salim Mohammed, Trevor Ndwiga, Muhammad Abubakar, Elgiva Bwire, and Barigi Haila wanted over terrorism charges and others for joining militia group Al-Shabaab.

Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) in an alert on Tuesday said Salim Rashid Mohamed also known as Chotara or Turki is being sought over terrorism charges and is suspected to have joined the Islamic State group in Mozambique.

“Mohamed is linked to various criminal activities in Mombasa and parts of South Coast, and is reportedly planning to sneak back into the country to carry out terror attacks,” authorities said.

Trevor Ndwiga alias Idriss Jamal is suspected to have joined Al-Shabaab in Somalia, the DCI said, adding that he is planning to sneak back into Kenya to carry out terror attacks.

KEEP READING

 Abductions: Muslim leaders seek answers

 How elite unit killed Kenya’s most wanted terrorist

 Family in desperate search for son facing terrorism charges

 Police told to charge German in terror claims or free him

Police said Elgiva Bwire alias Seif Deen is a former terror inmate who was released from Kamiti prison, Kiambu County on October 28, 2021.

“Elgiva vowed to carry out retaliatory attacks in the country against civilians and security personnel. He has gone underground and is believed to be planning said attacks,” police notified, while Barigi is suspected to have joined militia group Al-Shabaab.

Police say the five are all armed and dangerous and appeal to anyone with information on their whereabouts to reach out.

Anyone with information can call 0800722203 or report to the nearest police station. 

FKF Audit: Inspection must continue despite scare-mongering, Sakaja says
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja insists the inspection of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) must continue in accordance with the Sports Act.
Two key witnesses in Nakuru German’s succession case dead, court hears
Francis Waweru and Lucy Wairimu, who were siblings of Susan Nyambura died on September 17 and 23, 2021 respectively.

