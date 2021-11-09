Supreme Court dismisses application to have 3 judges recuse themselves from BBI case

Supreme Court judges during the ruling on whether three judges will recuse themselves from the BBI appeal case. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application to have three judges recuse themselves from the BBI appeal case.

The statement was delivered at the Supreme Court buildings where the judges conducted a physical session to mention and issue directions on the BBI Appeals.

Activist Isaac Aluochier had applied to have Justices Njoki Ndungu, Smokin Wanjala, and Mohammed Ibrahim recuse themselves, saying they are biased.

