Military now takes over Kemsa

It is now official that the Kenya Defence Forces has taken over operations at the ailing Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

At least 40 military officers reported at Kemsa headquarters, while a team of board members plans to visit regional offices to woo governors to support reforms at the authority.

Credible sources at the authority told The Standard that deployment of the military comes after a team of National Youth Service (NYS) reported at the authority on November 4.

“Deployed military officers will take over the roles of co-directors. Though NYS officers are also present, their roles are not clear," hinted the source.

The 900 staff were locked out of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system on Friday last week, despite Kemsa board chairperson Mary Mwadime's assurance that the staff were to work from home for 30 days.

Governors, lawmakers and health officials are against the move, saying such will not solve problems that hurt healthcare services.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, who opposed the move, said if there is a need to restructure Kemsa, the functions should be devolved to the 47 counties.

“If the military takes over the operation, everything operates in a military way,” regretted Ole Kina.

Using the military to run the authority, he noted, will cost the taxpayers, as they will be paid allowances for work performed, and still earn their salaries.

According to the senator, for smooth operation at the authority, those who were involved in the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 scandal should take full responsibility.

He added that all recommendations made by the Senate, National Assembly, and Health Committee should be implemented.

However, following the recommendation, Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari was suspended.

But according to Ole Kina, more senior people were involved in the scandal, and action is yet to be taken against them.

Further, he said there has been no major change in entities run by the military, including the Kenya Meat Commission and the Nairobi Metropolitan.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also echoed Ole Kina's sentiments, saying the involvement of the military in civilian operations may have long-term challenges.

He added that the cost of healthcare in Kenya is high due to bottlenecks in procurement.

Kinyanjui noted that health is devolved and hence the Council of Governors (CoG) should be looped in to seek a lasting solution.

He observed that Universal Health Coverage cannot be separated from efficient procurement, and governance at Kemsa.

“Too much conflict of interest in the system. The persons charged with oversight are also big suppliers and hence the institution becomes vendor-driven,” regretted the governor.

Also, Ole Kina demanded to make public, the report that Kemsa is said to have acted on, by sending the odd staff to work from home.

In a media briefing held last week, Mwadime said a multi-agency taskforce team was formed in July, to provide independent operating recovery for Kemsa, to facilitate organizational effectiveness.

Mwadime said Kemsa immediate Action Plan and Medium Term Reforms Working Committee (KIAPRWC) comprised a panel of local public service administration experts backed by international counterparts drawn from World Bank and African Resource Center, provided the board with a comprehensive report.

“The report confirmed that Kemsa is currently under-performing and largely unable to meet clients urgent needs, particularly the delivery of essential Medicines and Products to counties,” stated Mwadime, adding that sending staff to work from home was to enable the authority, review and take action on the report.

But efforts by The Standard to get hold of the report, has remained impossible, neither has it been made public.

“There is no report, and if there is, would Kemsa share it with the public, as per the law,” said Ole Kina.

He added, “The board is being dishonest, and want to hide graft, because those associated with graft are senior people in the society. This matter is bigger than anyone can imagine,”

Today, the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Kemsa board are expected to appear before the Senate Committee of Labour, to shade light on the matter.

Yesterday, Kemsa acting CEO Mr Edward Njoroge, held a boardroom meeting, at the authority’s Commercial Street offices, Nairobi.

Agenda of the meeting was however not disclosed by sources, while the officials kept off media.

The change over happened at a time the authority is expected to for recruit the new CEO.

The term for Dr Manjari, who joined the entity in 2018, ends in June next year.

As per Kemsa Act, recruitment allows for six months, before expiry of the contract.

The current acting CEO, Mr Edward Njoroge is the operations director, in a warehouse, said to be having chaos.

But questions have now been raised on why he is still in office, responsible for chaos in the warehouse, as described by the chairperson of the board, during the announcement of the staff compulsory leave.

Mr Njogoge, is alleged to be spearheading the reforms, targeting to sack the old staff, in order to bring his own team.

"One of the problematic areas, is having the warehouse in chaos. If he has failed, he is the one entrusted to serve a bigger organization," questioned a senior employee, at the Ministry of Health.

Amid the wrangles facing the entity, the board has organized to visit the conduct courtesy calls across the regions in the county, where they will enjoy hefty sittings and night out allowances.

The tour according to credible sources, each of the members will receive an estimate of between Sh18, 000 and Sh20, 000 sitting allowance, and night out of about Sh20, 000.

The visits have been scheduled this week, starting with Nyamira, and Western Kenya.

Though the visits had been planned prior to the mass sackings, the board will also try to woo governors to support the said reforms.

“The chair, together with her team, will also be meeting governors in the respective regions, to lobby them to support the reforms at Kemsa, and also try to understand what their challenges are,” said the source.

