Noordin Haji: I’m targeted by al-Shabaab
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| November 5th 2021
Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has claimed he and his family are targeted by the Somali-based terror group al-Shabaab.
While speaking on Spice FM this morning, Haji revealed that his late father, former Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, and him were on the al-Shaabab’s ‘wish list’ when the terror group launched an attack at the West Gate Mall in 2013.
“If you look at the intelligence reports that were released during the 2013 (West Gate attack), my family and I were targeted by al-Shabaab,” he said.
“Al-Shabaab continues to say that they will deal with us, as a family and as an individual, because of the work that we did.”
Haji took office in April 2018. He however admits that he has faced a myriad of challenges from internal and external forces.
“I’ve been threatened even in this job; by individuals who felt that my decisions, either to charge or not to charge, was not favourable.
However, the DPP said he is not bothered about the threats, adding that he knew it will be a difficult task when he took it up.
“This is part of the work. I knew that this would be part of the territory and if I was to ensure and try to stick to the constitution, then, that threat would escalate but am ready for that,” he said.
Asked whether he is corruptible, the DPP said: “Hopefully not. And maybe, that is part of the problem because if I was easy to manipulate, those petitions would have been different. I pray that I don’t fall into the trap."
Haji has been on the warpath, albeit cold-war, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over the handling of some of the high-profile cases.
While the DCI has always accused the DPP of returning files to them instead of pressing charges on culprits, Haji insists that his office will not accept shoddy work from the investigations officers.
“The ODDP is not an investigative body but some people still think that they can do things the old way.”
The DPP said he wants to take to court watertight cases which can stand trial.
“We can rush to court to please the masses, but at the end of the day, you are stuck there,” he said.
On those calling for his removal from office, Haji added: “The calls come because of the decisions I’ve made and not because I am incompetent or that I’ve been involved in gross misconduct, bankrupt or insane.”
“Some people don’t understand that the more they bring the challenge, the happier I am. I am ready to face it head-on.
“What keeps me going is my family, my religion and the love for my country.”
The bad blood between Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti played out in the open in the trial murder of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen after DPP dropped a criminal charge against Court of Appeal judge Sankale ole Kantai.
DCI wanted Kentai prosecuted over Cohen’s murder and forgery of documents but Haji dropped that charges adding that the evidence gathered by the DCI was insufficient to sustain a trial.
