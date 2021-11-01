Henry Rotich charged afresh in Sh63b Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
| November 1st 2021
Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich (pictured) has been charged afresh with conspiracy to defraud Sh63 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dams case.
Rotich and his eight co-accused faced the charges after anti-corruption chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi allowed the prosecution to drop charges against nine other accused persons and to amend the charge sheet.
“The prosecution has the power to amend the charge sheet and drop charges against any of the accused persons without necessarily informing the court of their reasons. What the court is interested in is the end result of their prosecution,” ruled Mugambi.
The Director of Public Prosecution agreed to drop charges against the nine after they agreed to be prosecution witnesses.
Those charged afresh alongside Rotich were former Chief Economist Kennedy Nyakundi, former Kerio Valley Development Authority boss David Kimosop and former National Environment Management Authority Managing Director Geoffrey Wahungu. Others are Jackson Kinyanjui, William Kipkemboi, Paul Kipkoech, Francis Chepkonga and Titus Muriithi.
The DDP had initially charged 24 individuals in relations to the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal but has now terminated charges against 15 including former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and former East Africa Community PS Susan Jemutai Koech.
The others are David Ongare, Boniface Lengisho, David Onyango, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei, Esther Jepchirchir, Moses Kipchumba, Nelson Korir, Isaac Kiiru, Patrick Kipsang, Fredrick Towett, Jotham Ruto and Charity Muui.
