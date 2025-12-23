×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ending digital violence not a 'women's only issue'

By Mumbi Ndung’u | Dec. 23, 2025
Woman crying in the dark. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Across Africa, technology has become one of the most powerful equalisers of our time. It has expanded access to education, unlocked new forms of entrepreneurship, enabled civic participation and created pathways to economic independence for millions of women and girls.

From online learning platforms to digital marketplaces and remote work, technology has reshaped what opportunity looks like. Yet, alongside this promise, the digital spaces that should empower women and girls are increasingly becoming sites of abuse, intimidation, harassment and violence.

Technology-facilitated violence against women and girls (TFVAWG) is a growing threat to women’s safety, dignity, confidence and participation in Africa’s digital future. From cyberbullying and online stalking to non-consensual sharing of images, hate speech, impersonation, and coordinated digital attacks, African women and girls are being targeted.

These abuses silence voices, shrink participation, and force many women to retreat from spaces that should enable learning, leadership, and livelihoods. When women log off out of fear, Africa loses ideas, innovation, leadership, and economic potential.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Power Learn Project Africa (PLP), having trained more than 36,000 learners in the last five years, we hear from young women that digital harassment and online insecurity are among the biggest barriers.

Digital violence shapes who participate, who persists, and who ultimately thrives in the digital economy. This is why the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, marked annually from 25 November to 10 December, must fully recognise digital spaces as frontline battlegrounds. Violence has evolved, and so must our response.

In a continent that is young, rapidly digitising, and increasingly connected, ignoring online harm risks reproducing offline inequalities in new, more pervasive forms. Encouragingly, young Africans are not waiting for solutions to come from elsewhere.

This year, PLP partnered with UN Women ESARO to host a multi-country Digital Safety Hackathon across Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, and South Africa. Dozens of young women and men came together to design practical, locally grounded solutions addressing online harassment.

Among the innovations showcased were EveShield, a survivor support and reporting tool; DigitalSafe AI, an AI-powered digital literacy platform; SafeGuard, a browser-based safety layer; Imara, a secure evidence documentation tool; and MySpace, a survivor resource hub developed in Nigeria. These solutions send a powerful message that African youth understand the problem because they live it, and they are uniquely positioned to solve it. But innovation alone is not enough. Women and girls must also be emboldened to speak out and claim digital spaces.

When women share their experiences in solidarity and action by demanding accountability, and supporting one another online, they weaken the culture that allows abuse to thrive unseen. Crucially, men and boys must become active allies. This is not a ‘women’s issue, but a societal responsibility.

Governments must strengthen and enforce laws that recognise online abuse. Employers and educators must ensure that digital participation does not come at the cost of safety. As Africa accelerates toward remote work, freelancing, and digital innovation, one truth is clear, without safety, talent cannot grow. Violence against women and girls, offline or online, is a choice society makes when it fails to act. Respectful online behaviour, bystander intervention, and zero tolerance for abuse must become social norms reinforced at home, in schools, in workplaces and across digital platforms.

Africa’s digital future will be shaped not only by the technologies we build, but by the values we uphold. All of us, online and offline, must challenge abuse whenever and wherever we see it.

-The writer is Executive Director, Power Learn Project Africa

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Technology-Facilitated Violence Gender-Based Violence 16 Days of Activism Power Learn Project Africa
.

Latest Stories

Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Education
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
By Graham Kajilwa and Ronald Kipruto 1 hr ago
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved