Court halts sale of late lawyer Paul Gicheru's land, heir's rights upheld

Lawyer Paul Gicheru. [File, Standard]

The High Court has blocked the sale of a prime Eldoret property belonging to the estate of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru, reigniting a succession battle over the estate of the man once linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Justice Helene Namisi of Milimani High Court yesterday set aside proceedings conducted on July 31, 2024, revoked a Further Partial Confirmed Grant, and issued an injunction restraining the estate’s administrators from selling or otherwise dealing with Eldoret Municipality/Block 13/542 pending determination of an objection filed by one of the deceased’s sons, Ian Njoroge.