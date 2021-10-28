MPs cannot account for millions of NG-CDF funds

Several lawmakers cannot account for millions of taxpayers’ money after the Auditor General report exposed irregular disbursement of bursaries and allocation for various projects funded by the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu in her reports tabled in the National Assembly revealed how MPs irregularly hire casual workers who end up pocketing millions of shillings in salaries.

A number of development projects funded by the NG-CDF have also ended up stalling after gobbling millions of shillings.

In Mathare constituency under MP Antony Oluoch (ODM), the fund irregularly recruited 27 additional officers and spent Sh2.4 million to pay salaries.

The audit report for the 2018/2019 financial year further shows that there was no advertisement or interviews conducted to hire the new staff.

The fund also spend Sh240,000 in office rent during the year under review.

“However, available records indicate that the fund had an office block constructed in the previous years at a cost of Sh22.5 million. Further, a total of Sh4 million was incurred on renovations, tiling, and partitioning of the said offices during the year under review,” states the report.

In Central Imenti, under MP Mosses Gachine (Jubilee), the fund cannot support the expenditure of Sh27.4 million disbursed as bursaries. The fund’s bursary committee minutes could not provide details on how the applicants were picked.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy, completeness, and validity of bursaries amounting to Sh27.4million for the year ended June 30, 2019, could not be confirmed,” states the report.

The report further questions the irregular transfer of Sh52.5 million to three primary schools for construction and renovation of buildings as there were no documents to show expenditure of the money.

Gatuatine Primary School, Ngeene Primary School, and Kirigara Primary School are listed to have benefited from the cash.

In Suba North under MP Millie Odhiambo (ODM), the report revealed that the fund wired bursary amounting to Sh40,000 for a student at Tom Mboya High School.

But records indicated that the student was not registered in the school.

“Consequently, the regularity and validity of the expenditure of the Sh40,000 bursary could not be ascertained,” states the report.

Further, the report revealed how the fund spent Sh3 million for bush clearing and gravelling of a 2km road to Wakondo Primary school.

Additional Sh3.9 million was also incurred on the grading of a 2.6 km access road to Nyamaji Kisaka and Ndhuru Primary Schools despite the projects.

The two projects that gobbled Sh6.9 million were irregularly funded by NG-CDF since they fall under the Homa Bay county government.

In Wajir West under MP Ahmed Kolosh, the fund budgeted to implement a total of 70 projects comprising of 64 projects on education and six security projects.

Of the 54 projects in primary schools, only 24 were completed 24. In secondary schools, a total of 10 projects were budgeted for but only 6 were completed.

The report states that included in the expenditure was Sh26,143,291 that was transferred to various project management committees for primary schools.

However, the expenditure returns including cash books and reconciliation statements for projects worth Sh8,928,219 were not provided for audit review.

Further, the decisions to award tenders were made without obtaining the signed professional opinions on the procurement procedure as required.

“In the circumstances, the probity of the Sh8,928,219 transferred to primary schools could not be ascertained,” states the report.

In Wajir North under MP Ibrahim Ahmed Abdisalan, the fund disbursed an amount of Sh6,100,000 to Haradul, Beramo, and Bute Primary Schools for construction of classrooms and renovation of a dormitory.

However, the project files containing tender documents and other relevant supporting documents were not availed.

“In the circumstances, the validity and completeness of the expenditure for the construction of classroom of Sh6,100,000 as of June 30, 2019, could not be confirmed,” states the audit.

