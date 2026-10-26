How City Hall cartels mint millions from building approvals

The collapse of a multi-storey building in Eastleigh has once again exposed how Nairobi County, under the administration of Governor Sakaja, has failed to enforce stricter laws, specifically at the Urban Planning Department.
This is where all decisions on city Planning and buildings are approved and for many years the department has been ranked as the most lucrative and harbours cartels.
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