Is Ruto trying to win Kalonzo or split his Ukambani support base?

President William Ruto launches the Sh1.36 billion Kyambeke–Ukia Road project in Kaiti, Makueni County, on October 24, 2026. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

President William Ruto’s visit to Ukambani has stirred fresh speculation about his political intentions ahead of the 2027 General Election, after he publicly praised Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, raising questions about whether he is seeking an ally or attempting to weaken the opposition in its stronghold.

On the first day of his tour, Ruto portrayed Kalonzo as an opposition leader who recognises his administration’s development record, unlike others he accused of refusing to acknowledge government achievements.