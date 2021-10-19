× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Athlete Agnes Tirop's autopsy underway at Iten

NATIONAL
By Stephen Rutto | October 19th 2021

Preparations for Agnes Tirop Autopsy at Iten County morgue. [Stephen Rutto,Standard]

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers are expected to witness a team of pathologists conduct athlete Agnes Tirop's autopsy.

The event set to happen at the Iten County Referral Hospital Mortuary happens a day after the prime suspect in the killing of the Olympian, Ibrahim Rotich, was arraigned in Iten Law Courts.

Agnes, who represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games, was found dead in her house on Wednesday last week.

Agnes had visited her parents three days before the shocking news of her death broke.

An official report on the exact cause of the athlete's death will be disclosed once the autopsy is concluded.

The autopsy is set to be conducted by a senior pathologist from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Last week, the police said the deceased athlete had a stab wound on her neck.

Yesterday elders from the Kaplel clan in Nandi County conducted a cleansing ceremony in the house where the athlete was killed.

Led by Kirwa Bitok, the elders slaughtered a sheep and cleansed the house to pave way for any member of Tirop's family to live in the house.

