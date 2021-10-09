Kenyans appointed by President Uhuru to chair state corporation boards

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed board chairpersons of over 30 state corporations for a period of between three to six years.

The appointments are contained in the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXIII—No. 208 released on October 8.

In the new appointments, the former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has made a comeback after being appointed as non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.

Former Interior and Coordination PS Mutea Iringo will now head National Cereals and Produce Board for a period of three years.

Others include

Dorothy Kimeu- the Board of the Special Economic Zones Authority

Ben Oluoch Olunya- Export Processing Zones Authority

Dr Andrew Kiplagat- Board of the Kerio Valley Development Authority

James Mureru- Board of Micro and Small Enterprises Authority

Patrick Obath- Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya

Dr Dinah Mwinzi- Board of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute

Kioko Kilokumi- Energy and Petroleum Tribunal

Joe Ager- National Mining Corporation

John Msafari- Board of the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation

Prof Elishiba Njambi Kimani-the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development

Eva Adega Oduor-Board of Kenya Accreditation Service

Philip Charo-Coast Development Authority

Peter Musei Ntoyian- Consolidated Bank Limited

Nick Nesbit- Board of Capital Markets Authority

Edwin Kinyua- Board of Directors of the East African Portland Cement Company Limited

Prof Ben Sihanya- Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis

Andrew Mukite Musangi- Public Procurement Regulatory Board

Carol Musyoka- Board of Directors of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation

Muthoni Kimani- Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates

Stephen Wainaina- Board of Directors of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

Gichira Kibaara- Non-Governmental Organisation Coordination Board,

Mugambi Imanyara- Kenya Trade Network Agency Board

Saul Wasilwa- Privatisation Appeals Tribunal

Nick Salat- Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation

Francis Munywoki- Kenya Leather Development Council Board

Dr Geoffrey Kamau Kibui- Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute

Amb Zachary Muburi-Muita- Board of Management of the Kenya Medical Training College

Jacqueline Oyuyo- Nairobi Center for International Arbitration (four years)

Grace Thuku- National Legal Aid Service Board (six years)

Daniel Ochieng Macdwalo- Board of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya

Kathleen Openda- Council to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

Prof Fredrick Owino- Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority

Isaac Awuondo- Board of the Kenya Airports Authority

Prof Wabacha James Kihang’a- Board of Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center

Eng Benjamin K. Maingi- Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye- National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority

Rhoda Murwa Igosangwa- Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa

Charles Waithaka- Sports Kenya

Isaac Kuntai Kool- Water Resources Authority

John Safari Mumba- Board of Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute

Maj Gen (Rtd) James Kipsirma Tololwa Aruasa- Kenya Space Agency

Prof Oyuko Mbeche- Kenya Rural Roads Authority

Henry Musemate Murwa- Kenya Urban Roads Authority

Miriam Gaituri-Anti- Money Laundering Advisory Board

Revoked

President Kenyatta also revoked the appointments of Richard K. Kiplagat, Anthony Kingi, Odongo Okeyo, Eunice Ibrahim Sheikh, Judith Kerich, Frida Njeru, as Chairperson and Members of the Board of Tourism Finance Corporation.

Also revoked is the appointment of Prof Michael Kipyego Bowen (chairperson) Members: Edward Kingi, Emily Njuki, as members of the Board of the Industrial Development Bank.

