Kenyans appointed by President Uhuru to chair state corporation boards
NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior
| October 9th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed board chairpersons of over 30 state corporations for a period of between three to six years.
The appointments are contained in the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXIII—No. 208 released on October 8.
In the new appointments, the former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has made a comeback after being appointed as non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.
Former Interior and Coordination PS Mutea Iringo will now head National Cereals and Produce Board for a period of three years.
Others include
Dorothy Kimeu- the Board of the Special Economic Zones Authority
Ben Oluoch Olunya- Export Processing Zones Authority
Dr Andrew Kiplagat- Board of the Kerio Valley Development Authority
James Mureru- Board of Micro and Small Enterprises Authority
Patrick Obath- Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya
Dr Dinah Mwinzi- Board of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute
Kioko Kilokumi- Energy and Petroleum Tribunal
Joe Ager- National Mining Corporation
John Msafari- Board of the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation
Prof Elishiba Njambi Kimani-the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development
Eva Adega Oduor-Board of Kenya Accreditation Service
Philip Charo-Coast Development Authority
Peter Musei Ntoyian- Consolidated Bank Limited
Nick Nesbit- Board of Capital Markets Authority
Edwin Kinyua- Board of Directors of the East African Portland Cement Company Limited
Prof Ben Sihanya- Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis
Andrew Mukite Musangi- Public Procurement Regulatory Board
Carol Musyoka- Board of Directors of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation
Muthoni Kimani- Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates
Stephen Wainaina- Board of Directors of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
Gichira Kibaara- Non-Governmental Organisation Coordination Board,
Mugambi Imanyara- Kenya Trade Network Agency Board
Saul Wasilwa- Privatisation Appeals Tribunal
Nick Salat- Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation
Francis Munywoki- Kenya Leather Development Council Board
Dr Geoffrey Kamau Kibui- Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute
Amb Zachary Muburi-Muita- Board of Management of the Kenya Medical Training College
Jacqueline Oyuyo- Nairobi Center for International Arbitration (four years)
Grace Thuku- National Legal Aid Service Board (six years)
Daniel Ochieng Macdwalo- Board of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya
Kathleen Openda- Council to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication
Prof Fredrick Owino- Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority
Isaac Awuondo- Board of the Kenya Airports Authority
Prof Wabacha James Kihang’a- Board of Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center
Eng Benjamin K. Maingi- Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye- National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority
Rhoda Murwa Igosangwa- Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa
Charles Waithaka- Sports Kenya
Isaac Kuntai Kool- Water Resources Authority
John Safari Mumba- Board of Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute
Maj Gen (Rtd) James Kipsirma Tololwa Aruasa- Kenya Space Agency
Prof Oyuko Mbeche- Kenya Rural Roads Authority
Henry Musemate Murwa- Kenya Urban Roads Authority
Miriam Gaituri-Anti- Money Laundering Advisory Board
Revoked
President Kenyatta also revoked the appointments of Richard K. Kiplagat, Anthony Kingi, Odongo Okeyo, Eunice Ibrahim Sheikh, Judith Kerich, Frida Njeru, as Chairperson and Members of the Board of Tourism Finance Corporation.
Also revoked is the appointment of Prof Michael Kipyego Bowen (chairperson) Members: Edward Kingi, Emily Njuki, as members of the Board of the Industrial Development Bank.
