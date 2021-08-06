Fire razes section of Gikomba [PHOTOS]
NATIONAL
By Too Jared | August 6th 2021
Property of unknown value was on Friday morning destroyed when a fire broke out and razed a section of Nairobi’s Gikomba market.
The 3am inferno - the latest in a series of fires at the popular city market - razed stalls and buildings, consuming business premises and wares before being contained by firefighters.
Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.Start Now
The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
KEEP READING
Taxman eyes share of Gikomba designer brands
Gikomba fires in the last 10 years
Another fire strikes Gikomba- Photos
RELATED VIDEOS
Nairobi traders to be compensated following an inferno at Gikomba Market
Wafanyabiashara wakadiria hasara ya mamilioni ya pesa kuafuatia mkasa wa moto soko la Gikomba
Traders at Gikomba Market are counting loses after fire burned down their stores
We are contributing to peace-building efforts in Afghanistan: India at UNGAIndia's development partnership with Afghanistan includes more than 550 Community Development Projects.
Burkina Faso wins first-ever Olympic medalBurkina Faso triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango’s disappointing first two jumps in the final in Tokyo left his family watching live at home in Ouagado
OLYMPICS
Burkina Faso wins first-ever Olympic medal
STANDARD
By Reuters
- Knitting diver Tom Daley catches attention at Tokyo Olympics
STANDARD
By Reuters
- Abel Kipsang sets new Olympic record in 1,500m semis
STANDARD
- Thursday notebook: Team Kenya outfit is popular in Tokyo
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS