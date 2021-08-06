Fire razes section of Gikomba [PHOTOS]

× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NATIONAL
By Too Jared | August 6th 2021

A trader looks through the window of a burning building in Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Property of unknown value was on Friday morning destroyed when a fire broke out and razed a section of Nairobi’s Gikomba market.

The 3am inferno - the latest in a series of fires at the popular city market - razed stalls and buildings, consuming business premises and wares before being contained by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

 Taxman eyes share of Gikomba designer brands

 Gikomba fires in the last 10 years

 Another fire strikes Gikomba- Photos

 Broke Kenyans return to work as ground shifts on Covid-19

A trader salvaging his wares at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A trader trying to salvage some of his wares from a burning building in Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Trader counting losses after the morning fire. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Firefighters battling the inferno. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Devastated traders look on at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Razed section of Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Salvage crews at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

The fire razed stalls. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Burning embers at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Fire hose. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A firefighter battling the morning inferno. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Salvage crews at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A security officer assisting the firecrew and residents fix a hose. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A firefighter spraying water. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Firefighter in action. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Security officers comb through the razed section. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Residents aiding firefighters battle the fire. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A security officer looks on at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

 

Nairobi traders to be compensated following an inferno at Gikomba Market

Wafanyabiashara wakadiria hasara ya mamilioni ya pesa kuafuatia mkasa wa moto soko la Gikomba

Traders at Gikomba Market are counting loses after fire burned down their stores

