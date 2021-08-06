Fire razes section of Gikomba [PHOTOS]

A trader looks through the window of a burning building in Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Property of unknown value was on Friday morning destroyed when a fire broke out and razed a section of Nairobi’s Gikomba market.

The 3am inferno - the latest in a series of fires at the popular city market - razed stalls and buildings, consuming business premises and wares before being contained by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

A trader salvaging his wares at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A trader trying to salvage some of his wares from a burning building in Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Trader counting losses after the morning fire. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Firefighters battling the inferno. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Devastated traders look on at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Razed section of Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Salvage crews at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

The fire razed stalls. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Burning embers at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Fire hose. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A firefighter battling the morning inferno. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

[Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Salvage crews at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A security officer assisting the firecrew and residents fix a hose. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A firefighter spraying water. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Firefighter in action. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Security officers comb through the razed section. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

Residents aiding firefighters battle the fire. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

A security officer looks on at Gikomba. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

