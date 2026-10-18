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From Korogocho to the boardroom

By Manuel Ntoyai | Oct. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
For the young woman who works with the Young Health Programme (YHP), the experience offered a new perspective on what she could achieve. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

For Aisha, a peer educator from Korogocho, Nairobi, chairing a meeting of doctors from different countries might once have seemed like a distant dream.

But when she walked into the office of Dr Benter Opanga, Head of Oncology at AstraZeneca Kenya, she got an opportunity to do just that.

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Related Topics

Korogocho Slum Korogocho Young Health Programme Korogocho Youth Empowerment Dr Benter Opanga
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