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3,851 Nandi homes targeted in Sh351m electricity project

By David Njaaga | Oct. 18, 2026
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President William Ruto flags off an electricity connectivity project in Nandi County, targeting 3,851 households under the Sh351 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme.

A Sh351 million electricity project targeting 3,851 households has been launched in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County, as the government expands access to power.

 President William Ruto flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project during his development tour of the county, with the programme targeting homes that are yet to be connected to the national grid.

 The project is part of a wider programme of infrastructure development in Nandi, which also includes road construction, hospital expansion and sports facilities.

 In Kapsabet, Ruto pledged to construct 12 kilometres of roads within the town and announced plans to expand the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road into a four-lane highway.

The government is seeking to improve transport links along the route and support economic activity in Kapsabet.

Ruto also commissioned the Nandi County government headquarters in Kapsabet, a facility intended to support county operations and public service delivery.

At Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, the President opened the Mother and Child Health Complex to expand services for women and children.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Sh500 million hospital complex expected to be completed in March 2027. The facility will have 120 beds, increasing the hospital’s total capacity to 670 beds.

The new complex is expected to provide specialised services, including intensive care, high-dependency care, maternity theatres and renal care.

In sports, Ruto inspected the 10,000-seater Kapsabet Stadium, which is 50 per cent complete and scheduled for completion by December 2026.

The stadium will include hostels for athletes, providing accommodation for training and preparations for competitions.

The electricity project is expected to connect 3,851 households, while the other projects target transport, healthcare, sports and public administration across Nandi County.

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Related Topics

President Ruto Electricity Project Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project Nandi Development Projects
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