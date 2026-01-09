Counterfeit alcohol factory busted in Joska

In an afternoon raid by a multi-agency team, hundreds of empty 250ml bottles were seized.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concerns over what it termed as a deadly alcohol syndicate behind the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol.

This comes after a major counterfeit alcohol manufacturing hub was busted in Joska, Machakos County.

In an afternoon raid by a multi-agency team, hundreds of empty 250ml bottles, all professionally packaged with labels mimicking at least seven popular second-generation alcoholic spirit brands, were seized.

The raid also yielded large volumes of already-bottled counterfeit and expired alcoholic drinks, destined for unsuspecting consumers in the region.

The authority in a statement said as a result, one suspect was apprehended on-site and is currently in custody, assisting with investigations into what authorities believe is a sophisticated syndicate.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Omerikwa, hailed the operation as a direct result of the renewed government offensive against substance abuse.

“This intelligence-led operation in Joska is a clear part of the fulfilment of the Presidential directive to wage total war on the scourge of alcohol and drug abuse in our nation,” he said.

While issuing a stern warning to all those profiting from the illicit trade, Omerikwa emphasised that the crackdown is far from over.

“To all those merchants of death involved in the manufacture and sale of these poisonous substances, be reminded that in partnership with our multi-agency partners, we will not relent. We will pursue you, we will shut down your operations, ensure you are behind bars, and we will have your properties seized,” Omerikwa said.

He said the Joska bust highlights a sinister trend in the illicit alcohol trade that clones legitimate brands.

According to him, the presence of branded bottles and packaging materials suggests a criminal enterprise with significant logistical networks for distribution.

“Health experts warn that such counterfeit products often contain lethal levels of methanol and other toxic adulterants, posing severe risks of blindness, organ failure, and death,” he said.