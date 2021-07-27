× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Court of Appeal gives Huduma Namba lifeline

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | July 27th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta display their Huduma Namba cards.[PSCU,Standard]

You can now keep your Huduma Namba and access the National Government Constituency Fund (NGCDF), but only until November 5.

This lifeline was given by Court of  Appeal yesterday and stems from two pieces of legislation, which are part of the 23 that were bastardised by the High Court. The reprieve came two days before lapse of the extension given by the High Court nine months ago.

After the High Court declared 23 laws that included Huduma Namba, Cybercrimes law, and NGCDF, it allowed the two Houses to consult and validate them before July 29, 2021.

After a spirited plea by National Assembly lawyers Paul Muite and Issa Mansur, Court of Appeal judges Agnes Murgor, Jessie Lesiit, and Pauline Nyamweya ordered that the laws should remain effective until November 5.

KEEP READING

 Justice Said Chitembwe narrates ordeal with DCI

 Detectives raid Justice Chitembwe, Muchelule's chambers

 Why your Huduma Namba could be useless in 8 days

 Our judges must rise and act justly to restore order

This is the date the judges will decide whether to affirm or set aside the High Court’s verdict.

The Senate was opposed to the court granting the orders. It argued that even after the lower court asked National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka to consult, the former never made any effort.

The Senate’s lawyer Mutula Kilonzo Jnr argued that the court seems to be giving the National Assembly leeway to continue sidelining the upper House when coming up with laws.

“In February this year, after filing the same issue, this court ruled that the two speakers should consult. I can confirm here the speaker of the National Assembly has made no effort. Status quo means that they will continue violating the Constitution. For the avoidance of doubt, the finance Bills have been overtaken by events and therefore there is no threat,” Mutula argued.

The sibling rivalry between the Senate and National Assembly played out before the Court of Appeal in the two-hour hearing on the validity of 23 laws declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

On one hand, the Senate accused National Assembly of defiance and belittling the authority of courts while the latter claimed that the upper House was seeking to encroach on its legislative role.

The Senate’s other lawyers James Orengo and Okong’o Omogeni argued that National Assembly had been treating the upper House as a bystander. The two asserted that the Constitution envisages the law-making process to involve concurrence by both speakers.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Judges Hiring Row: High Court bars any investigations or prosecution of the rejected six judges

Uhuru vs Judiciary: High Court deals the president another blow by quashing Uhuru's Executive order

Uhuru challenges High Court's judgment that nullified the BBI, claiming his rights were violated

Share this story
Simone Biles exits Olympic gymnastics team competition in Tokyo
Simone Biles' bid to launch a history-making goldrush at the Tokyo Olympics fell apart after a single vault on Tuesday when the gymnast superstar pull
SK Macharia’s home has played host to the ‘Face of Kenya’, Raila says, warns of 'unbeatable’ line-up
S.K Macharia hosted hundreds of artistes at his home, where they celebrated the government’s move to exempt artistes from 25 per cent excise duty.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Treasury, Defence grilled over Sh2b Amisom funds

By Judah Ben-Hur | 3 hours ago

Treasury, Defence grilled over Sh2b Amisom funds
Court saves Mututho from losing Sh41 million

By Paul Ogemba | 3 hours ago

Court saves Mututho from losing Sh41 million
Kangogo died of gunshot wound- Government pathologist says

By Betty Njeru and Patrick Kibet | 4 hours ago

Kangogo died of gunshot wound- Government pathologist says
Fanfare as Raila meets musicians

By Betty Njeru | 6 hours ago

Fanfare as Raila meets musicians

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC