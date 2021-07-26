President Uhuru to co-chair Global Education Summit in London
NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | July 26th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow arrive in the United Kingdom, London to co-chair the Global Education Summit.
He will be in London for three days and will co-chair the event alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and make announcements on strengthening ties between Kenya and the UK, According to a statement from the British High Commission and State House, Nairobi.
Uhuru will also meet members of the Royal Family as he jointly announces investments into Big Four projects.
“Alongside meeting Prime Minister Johnson for talks at his country residence, Chequers, President Kenyatta will jointly announce major investments into Big Four projects, on affordable housing, manufacturing, and health partnerships,” reads part of the statement.
The Global Education Summit aims to raise $5b (Sh541b) to educate children in developing countries across the world over the next five years.
Uhuru will also attend an event at West London’s Kew Gardens, to celebrate the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action, and Kenya’s leadership on climate change in Africa ahead of COP26. He will then by hosted by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at Mansion House, London. Raab is expected to make big announcements on the UK’s support for Big Four projects in Kenya.
Prime Minister Johnson will then host Uhuru at Chequers, his residence in Buckinghamshire, for bilateral talks.
“The President will co-chair the Global Education Summit, and focus on Kenya-UK health partnerships through COVID-19, as well as on cancer prevention and treatment,” the statement says.
It has been well over a year and five months since Uhuru last visited the UK for the Africa Investment Summit. The President agreed on a new Strategic Partnership with Prime Minister Johnson.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the progress of the partnership.
In April, Uhuru and Prime Minister Johson spoke on phone for 45 minutes, agreeing to raise USD5 billion (Sh540 billion) education fund to help 175 million children around the world get into school.
The 45-minute-long phone call brought President Kenyatta’s motorcade standstill as hand-wringing bureaucrats waited at Ardhi House.
He was on his way to launch Ardhisasa, a digital land resource management system, to enhance the security of records, speed up transactions and curb fraud.
In their conversation, the President and Prime Minister discussed matters of mutual interest, top among them the Global Education Summit.
Besides the summit, the leaders discussed challenges in tackling Covid-19 and opportunities for collaboration between the two countries on identifying new variants and accelerated access to vaccines.
The two expressed concerns on the unfolding political situation in Somalia, and resolved to work more closely through the UN Security Council, the Commonwealth and other multilateral platforms to ensure regional peace and stability.
On climate change, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged notes ahead of COP26 in Glasgow and explored prospects for driving forward green technology for partnerships in areas such as renewable energy.
