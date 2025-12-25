Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Idi dies after short illness

Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Mukoya Idi.[Courtesy]

Standard Group senior videographer Rashid Mukoya Idi has died after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

Idi passed away on Wednesday, December 25, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

He was a respected member of the Standard Group Editorial Department, where he served with dedication, professionalism and creativity.

He joined the organisation on January 17, 2013, and worked for more than a decade, making significant contributions to visual storytelling and editorial excellence across the company’s platforms.

His work earned him the 2016 CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Award, which he won alongside journalist Asha Mwilu.

Colleagues remember Idi as humble, dependable and deeply committed to his craft, describing him as a team player.

According to the family, arrangements are underway to transport his body to Malaba on Friday ahead of his burial scheduled for Saturday.

The Standard Group extends its condolences to Idi’s family, friends and colleagues.