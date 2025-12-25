Former Nyali MP Awiti Bolo tells Nassir to rein in county askaris over hawker harassment

Former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti at Mamba Village in Mombasa County on Thursday 17th November 2023.[FILE,Standard]

Former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti has challenged Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to come out and explain to the residents why his council askaris are harassing hawkers and taking away their property with impunity.

He said this trend of council askaris confiscating the wares of hawkers, including perishable goods on display for sale, has been going on for many years and needs to be addressed.

“ The harassment of small businessmen trading along various streets in the county where they can get their customers should stop because it is unfair to take away people’s property without any trace,” said Awiti

He said this at Lotus Hotel during a press conference convened by the small officials in the county.

“ We want Governor Nassir to explain to Mombasa residents where the goods his askaris have impounded from the hawkers take them and who should be held responsible as they are never traced after being confiscated,” said Awiti.

Awiti said it was unfair to subject the small businessmen to perennial harassment without finding a solution to help them have an alternative place to do business without interference.

The governor is supposed to create a conducive environment for doing business in the town and not allow his askaris to harass the people who voted for him.

He concurred with Wilson Onyi and other small businessmen officials who had raised complaints about the supply of fresh water in the town, which has now been taken over by owners of water tankers in the town.

Awiti said eventourist hotels are these days forced to buy fresh water from owners of fresh water tanks, who are fleecing the residents with water being supplied by the Ministry of Water.

He wonders what has happened to the fresh tap water supply in Mombasa County to various parts of the town, regretting that Mombasa residents and being subjected high cost of buying fresh water.

Awiti, who is the Vibrant Democratic Party VDP Leader, warned politicians in Mombasa against discriminating against those working in Mombasa.

He said Kenyans had a right to work anywhere in the country and advised the local politicians to embrace every community living in the region without discrimination.

“We are all Kenyans and have a right to live anywhere and be given jobs like tenders without discrimination,” said Awiti.

He asked the local leaders to learn how to work with any community without antagonising them, like former ODM leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto were working with every Kenyan.

“ Do not profile Kenyans living in Mombasa by branding them as country people, as this is against our constitution,” said Awiti.

He criticised the Kenya National Transport Authority NTSA) for waiting during the festive season is when they start harassing motorists on the road.

What have these government officials been doing in their offices, and wake up only when the festive season starts?. NTSA cannot escape being blamed for the road carnage being experienced in the country,” said Awiti.

He cited cases where many unroadworthy vehicles are being impounded during this festive season, and wonders how these vehicles made it to the roads without their knowledge.