CS Balala: KWS owes victims of human-wildlife conflicts Sh14b

NATIONAL
By Nehemiah Okwembah | July 25th 2021

Tourism CS Najib Balala addressing the press at Mara Serena in August 2018. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

The government owes victims of human-wildlife conflict Sh14 billion in unsettled claims, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said.

Mr Balala now wants Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to come up with innovative ways to raise funds to settle the claims and finance other conservation activities instead of depending on the government.

He said this at the Watamu during the launch of the KWS strategic plan for 2021 to 2024.

 Tourist numbers edge up after record 2020 slump

 Covid-19 slowed things, but Kenyans breathed life into tourism industry

 Inside dark, impenetrable world of illicit trade in wildlife trophy

 From poacher to the end user - the intricate web of wildlife criminals

"The use of technology and digitisation of our working environment will be key in ensuring we make money over our investment and give priority to enterprise,” he said. 

He was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Wildlife Fred Segor, KWS Director General John Waweru, KWS Director Strategy Edwin Wanyonyi and KWS board of management led by its chair Betty Maitoyo. 

Brigadier (rtd) Waweru said that human-wildlife conflicts will only reduce if Kenyans are enlightened on the importance of conservation and how best to co-exist with wildlife. 

Tourism CS Najib Balala. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

“The land is not increasing but the population of human beings and wildlife is growing and hence the conflicts,” he said. 

Mr Wanyonyi said that the KWS plan has 16 strategies and 89 activities that when implemented fully will be able to generate income. 

Tourism CS Najib Balala. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

PS Segor said that the financial sustainability of the service was very important for the future of wildlife conservancy

“I am happy this plan gives us ways to improve enterprise development in the service in the sense that we should be able to identify high-end signature parks and facilities and high-end niche products,” he said.  

Rhonex Kipruto replaces Geoffrey Kamworor in 10,000 metres Olympics team
He joins Rodgers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkurui for a face-off with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei on Friday.
State issues drought alert in 10 counties
The State is warning of worsening drought in at least 10 counties.

