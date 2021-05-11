Police spokesman Charles Owino moved to light weapons

Spokesman of National police service Charles Owino when he addressed members of the press on the state of security in Kapedo, Baringo County.[Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Long-serving National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino has been moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons as a Deputy Director.

This is in line with the latest changes in the National Police Service changes announced by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai on May 8, 2021.

Established in 2003, the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons bring together government and civil society.

It is made up of representatives from a wide range of government ministries and departments, as well as civil society representatives and international agencies.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of coordinating all of Kenya's actions on small arms.

The changes come two months after Owino declared he was interested in becoming the next governor for Siaya County.

Sources with the service indicate that his ambitions did not auger well among some senior government officials.

Owino has been the greatest defender of police officers, especially when accused of brutality and harassment.

In February this year, Owino hinted at a plan to leave the uniformed service and venture into politics.

He said he is competent enough to clinch the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

Owino spoke in a radio interview on Mayienga FM, a vernacular radio station owned by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

He said as a graduate of political science and communications, he is well informed and aware of Kenya's dynamic political landscape.

Owino said he is competent enough to seek the position.

While reiterating that he will ensure that Siaya county is completely transformed within 10 years, he said there is a need for leaders to initiate development projects that are beneficial to the people instead of promoting a culture of handouts.

“I will ensure that sustainable projects like water projects are initiated for the benefit of our people. With my tenure I will transform Siaya to be the best county because I have the brains to do so," he said.

Owino said he has served in different positions including as a trainer at the CID Training School.

"I studied political science and communications at university and so I understand what politics is,'' he said.

Asked to reveal more details on his plans, Owino said for now he could not because he is still active in service.

He said he plans to retire from the service in December after he turns 51 in July.

