Linturi was arrested over fraud, forgery allegations, Matiangi tells senators

NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye | May 7th 2021

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is accused of fraud. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Friday, May 7 told the Senate Committee on National Security that Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was arrested on April 28 over fraud, forgery and personation allegations.

The minister claimed the said-offences were committed between June and November 2018.

Matiang’i appeared before the lawmakers to explain the brief detention of Linturi on April 28, when the Senate was debating on the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill (2020).

On the said-date, the House adjourned twice demanding Linturi’s release. It was Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot who alerted other legislators that their Meru colleague was not in the chambers after being apprehended.

Linturi, who was arrested while heading to the Senate from his house, was briefly detained at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road before being released on a police bond and directed to present himself to the detectives the following day, April 29.

Senators claimed, on April 28, that police were being used to interfere with their law-making work.

Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo, said: “Until we have a proper answer on why Linturi was arrested, this House should adjourn until further notice.”

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka was forced to adjourn the session, until later that day when Linturi resurfaced.

Matiang’i now says Linturi’s arrest was not politically-motivated, but triggered by crime offences he allegedly committed in the past.

The CS said Linturi has been under investigations for fraud, personation and forgery allegations since November 2018.

The legislator, according to Matiang’i, is a director of Atticon Limited alongside one Emily Nkirote Buantai.

Another shareholder, Kipchumba Ng’etich, said in June 2018 Atticon Limited borrowed a Sh100 million loan without his consent.

Ng’etich, who runs another company, Barons Estate Limited, claimed he was, thereafter, unprocedurally removed from the shareholders’ list, the CS said.

According to Ng’etich Linturi, being the majority shareholder of Atticon, forged documents, indicating Ng’etich’s Barons Limited had ceased being a shareholder in Atticon company.

According to the complainant, forged documents, including ones impersonating him, were used in the removal.

Investigations by the DCI suggested the co-directors of Atticon, Linturi and Nkirote, had a case to answer.

On February 9, 2021 after the investigation files were handed over to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the DPP recommended prosecution against the senator and Nkirote.

The prosecution suggested it would rely on witnesses, 26 statements and 33 documents to argue their case in court.

It was the alleged crimes committed by Linturi that led to his arrest on April 28 as further investigations continue, Matiang’i said.

Linturi and Nkirote were to be arraigned last week, but the arraignment was pushed back with no clear reasons given.

