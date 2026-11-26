Audio By Vocalize

Public Service Commission Chairperson Francis Meja. [File,Standard]

Public institutions will be required to reserve internship places equivalent to 10 per cent of approved staff establishments under a new formula expected to support 50,000 graduate placements from January 2027.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has introduced the formula to guide ministries, State departments, government agencies and State corporations in determining how many interns they can accommodate based on their staffing levels and workload.

The new arrangement will require each institution to plan for internship opportunities and make budgetary provisions for the programme, shifting responsibility for funding from the National Treasury to individual public institutions.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja said the formula establishes uniform criteria for allocating internship opportunities across the public service while allowing institutions to plan according to their operational needs.

“Each institution has an establishment. They know the total number of staff that have been approved to be in that institution based on the work volume and the workload analysis. As a result of that, we are saying 10 per cent of the establishment should be allocated to interns,” said Meja.

Previously, the National Treasury provided approximately KSh2 billion annually to support about 8,000 interns across the public service, limiting the number of graduates who could benefit from the programme.

Under the revised framework, institutions will determine their annual internship requirements and include the associated costs in their respective budgets.

Meja said the approach would make the programme more predictable and sustainable by allowing institutions to plan for placements rather than depend on central government allocations.

The move follows President William Ruto's announcement during this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret that the Government would recruit 50,000 interns from January 2027 as part of its youth employment agenda.

The programme seeks to address the gap between academic training and workplace demands by giving graduates practical experience and an opportunity to apply skills acquired in universities and other institutions of higher learning.

The competition for available opportunities was evident in the PSC's most recent recruitment exercise, which attracted approximately 41,000 applications for 8,000 advertised internship positions.

The new formula is expected to expand access by requiring institutions to set aside opportunities based on their approved staffing establishments, with actual allocations also taking into account workload requirements.

Beyond providing workplace experience, Meja said the programme would help prepare young professionals for future employment by familiarising them with public service operations.

He noted that an ageing workforce in the public service made it necessary to prepare younger professionals to take up responsibilities as experienced employees leave or retire.

Meja added that graduates who complete the internship programme should receive priority consideration when institutions advertise vacancies, giving them an advantage through their familiarity with government operations and practical experience.

He said the initial 50,000 placements would provide a foundation for further expansion, including possible engagement with private sector employers as institutional capacity and funding arrangements allow.