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Four injured in city building collapse

By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Oct. 17, 2026
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The Avenida building along Moi Avenue that caved in during demolition along Moi Avenue in Nairobi's CBD on the night of October 16,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Four people were injured on Saturday night after a building collapsed along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

According to witnesses, the building that housed club Avenida was being demolished when it crumbled past mid-night reducing it into a chaotic mound of rubble.

"There were 27 people bringing the building down. Four sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital while 23 others went home safely," a witness said

In a statement Nairobi County Executive Member for Environment and Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo the incident occurred during planned structural demolition to facilitate site preparation for redevelopment.

Mbogo said the four workers sustained injuries and three were receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Avenida building along Moi Avenue that caved in during demolition along Moi Avenue in Nairobi's CBD on the night of October 16,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“A personnel accountability exercise confirmed that all individuals on-site have been accounted for. There are no fatalities,” Mbogo stated.

Adding that, “Machinery has been deployed to clear debris and secure the area. A structural safety assessment will be conducted before any further activity is permitted at the location.”

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Related Topics

Nairobi Building collapse Avenida building collapse
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