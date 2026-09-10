Water supply in five constituencies to be interrupted for 26 hours

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Water supply to be interrupted in more than 20 regions in Nairobi County for repairs on the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline. [AI Generated]

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Ltd has announced that some estates in five constituencies will be without water for more than 24 hours between Friday and Saturday.

In a notice the company said that they will shutdown of the Sasumua Water Treatment Plant which will affect Dagoretti, Westlands, Starehe, Kibra and Lang’ata constituencies on September 11 and 12 between 6am and 8am.

The shutdown is to facilitate emergency repairs on the Sasumua–Kabete pipeline.

“Customers are strongly advised to store adequate water in advance and use available supplies sparingly,” said NCWSC.

The notice says that in Westlands and Lavington, supply will be affected in Riverside Drive, Chalbi Drive, Convent Drive, Gitanga Road and Kunde Road.

Other areas are Hedred, Mbaazi, Masanduku, Leloghi Gardens, Ole Ndume Road, King'ara Road, Riara Road and environs.

In the Kileleshwa region, Kandara Road, Gichugu Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Othaya Road, Kaputei and Laikipia Road will be affected.

Others are Githunguri, DoD, St George's School, Tembere Road and surrounding areas.

The University of Nairobi University of Nairobi main campus, customers along the Mamlaka Line and Valley Road will also be affected.

In the Kilimani and Hurlingham region the affected areas are Argwings Kodhek Road from Chaka Road to Hurlingham, Hurlingham Shopping Centre and surrounding areas, Mtito Andei Road and Kindaruma Road.

Others are Rose Avenue, Lower George Padmore Road, Daystar University, Denis Pritt Road, Coptic Hospital and surrounding areas.

In the Upper Hill region, the affected areas are Matumbato, Kiambere, Masaba areas, Mawenzi Road, parts of Hospital Road and Kenya Road.

Also, to be affected is Elgon Road, Kenyatta National Hospital and KEMRI Flats along Mbagathi Way.

In Dagoretti, Kawangware and Waithaka, the water supply will be cut to Lower Gitanga Road, parts of Kawangware, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, Kagira, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kabiria and Mithonge.

Other places to be affected are Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, Upper Waithaka, Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market and Mariguini.

In Uthiru, Mutuini and Gatina region the affected areas are Uthiru Muthua area, Muchugia Road, Mutego, Mutuini and surrounding areas, as well as Gatina and surrounding areas.

In the the Jamhuri, Kabarnet and Kenyatta Market region supply will be cut to Bishop Magua, Kabarnet Road, parts of Joseph Kang'ethe Road and Muchai Drive from Ngong Road to Mbaruk Road.

Other are Jamhuri Estate, Upper Hill areas, Kenyatta National Hospital, KEMRI Offices, Highview 1 and 2, Kenyatta Market and surrounding areas.

In Kibera and surrounding areas, the affected estates is Makina, Karanja Road and surrounding areas, Fort Jesus, Olympic, Kibera Kianda, parts of Gatwekera, parts of Ayany, Kibera Mwembeni, Makongeni environs, Kwa DC, Lindi and Highrise Estate.

Kang'ethe and Togo Flats ares will also be affected touching Kinoo Road/Joseph Kang'ethe Junction to Togo Flats and Kang'ethe Greens Upper Flats.

In Langata, Nairobi West and Madaraka, the affected areas will be Langata Barracks, Sunvalley 1 and 2, Royal Park, Dog Unit, KMA, St. Mary's and surrounding areas.

Others are Madaraka, Hima Gardens and Siwaka, Funguo Estate, Akila 2 and surrounding areas, Rangers Court, Leeban B, and the Nairobi West Shopping Centre.

In Karen and surrounding areas, the locations to be affected are Bogani East Road, Muiri Lane, Forest Edge, Mukinduri Road, Muricho Road, Mukoma Road, Kisembe East, Magadi Road, Ndorobo Road, Kikeni Road and Ndovu Road.

Others are Kifaru Road, Tandara Road, Mutamaiyo, Mundenderu Road, Kikeni Close, Korongo Road, Swara Lodge environs, Quere Lane and Langata South Road.

Mukoyeti West and East, Mukoyeti Road, Langata South Road between Bogani East Road and Ushirika, May East, Dalat and Royale will also be affected.

The supply will be cut to Kuwinda Road, Kufuga Road, Koitobos, Twiga Hill, Ushirika, Masai West, Hardy, Milima, Simba Hill, Giraffe Centre, Tumbili, Macushla, Bogani Road, Nzohe, Kasuku, Kwarara, Silanga Road, Kumbe Road, Comboni and Mbagathi Ridge.

In Nairobi’s CBD, South B, South C and Airport corridor the areas to be affected are the CBD, areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South C estates including Mater Hospital, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway.

Others are Athi River Export Processing Zone, Coca-Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, Tassia Estate and MAVWASCO.

Industrial Area, including Masai Road and adjacent areas, will also be affected.

In Ngara, Gigiri and diplomatic areas, the interruption will affect the Ngara area, Forest Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road and Limuru Road.

Others are Muranga Road, Park Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP and the US Embassy.

In Eastlands, affected areas are Eastleigh, Maringo, Buruburu Phases 3 and 4, Gikomba, Pumwani, Majengo, Shauri Moyo, Jericho, Jerusalem and Kimathi areas.

In Mathare, Huruma and the Outer Ring corridor, affected areas are Mathare North, GSU, Rafiki, Utalii College, KPLC Training School, Traffic Headquarters, Mathari Hospital, Mlango Kubwa, Juja Road, Huruma, Ngei I and II and Kosovo.

The supply will also affect Racecourse, Ushirika, parts of Ngumba Estate, Old Muthaiga Road, parts of Thome, Survey, Safari Park Hotel, Kenya Breweries and parts of Baba Dogo light industries.

The company said that efforts will be made to restore supply as quick as possible.