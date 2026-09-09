Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Newborn rescued from suspected illegal abortion centre in Ruaraka

By Gentrix Osano and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police rescued a days-old newborn during a raid on a house in Ruaraka, Nairobi, suspected of operating as an illegal abortion centre. [iStockphoto]

A days-old infant is under the care of nurses after being rescued from a house suspected to have been operating as an illegal abortion centre in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The infant was found in a weak and pale condition on Monday evening when police raided the two-room house in Riverside following a tip-off from members of the public who suspected that illegal medical procedures were being carried out there.

Starehe Sub-County DCI head Maxwell Otieno said the baby, estimated to be between one and two days old and was in a critical condition when officers found it.

A caregiver attends to a rescued infant at Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Kariobangi, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

“The baby had really turned pale, very weak. I doubt whether it could have survived the night, but because of the quick intervention and the good care it is receiving, we are happy to say it is now in stable condition,” Otieno said.

Police said they were yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the infant’s presence at the premises, including whether it was born there or brought to the house.

The raid followed a distress call from members of the public, prompting officers from Drive Inn Police Station and the area chief to respond to the premises.

On arrival, officers found two women inside the house, which had been furnished to resemble a medical facility. The women, identified as Clara Wanjala, a student at Kenyatta University, and Gloria Adhiambo, a resident of Kahawa Wendani, were reportedly in severe pain and bleeding heavily.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) personnel were called to assist in taking the women for medical attention.

Otieno said officers found blood on the floor and the two women in considerable pain.

“The scene was marred by a lot of blood on the floor and the two victims appeared to be in extensive pain. Were it not for the quick response of the officers, bleeding alone could have taken a life,” he said.

It was during a further search of the premises that officers discovered the newborn in one of the rooms. The baby was taken to Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Kariobangi for treatment, where it remains under the care of nurses.

Police also recovered several tools and suspected medical equipment believed to have been used in carrying out the procedures. A sign bearing the words “Kirini hukatwa hapa” was also found displayed at the premises.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the house was not a medical facility but was allegedly being used to carry out illegal abortions, according to Otieno.

Two men, identified as Simon Okali Arama, 55, and Lawrence Obwake Ombiro, 65, were arrested and escorted to Ruaraka Police Station.

A senior police officer in the Nairobi North Sub-region said detectives were investigating whether the two men had been operating an illegal business while posing as medical practitioners.

The officer said the alleged activities could have exposed unsuspecting clients seeking services at the premises to serious health risks.

“This is a serious case and the investigations include establishing if the two are trained doctors and why they were keeping two women in pain and bleeding,” the officer said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has since taken over the case as detectives seek to establish the extent of the alleged operations and the roles played by the suspects.

Investigators are also trying to determine how long the premises had been operating and whether other women had procured abortions there.

Otieno said the setup of the house, including the presence of a recovery bed, suggested that the alleged operation could have been running for some time.

“We believe that, going by the setup, the way these rooms were set up, we were also able to even see the recovery bed, so we suspect that it must have been running for some time, although we don't know for how long,” he said.

He said investigations would be widened to identify other possible victims and people linked to the alleged operations.

“We believe that was just a tip of the iceberg. More is to come and we'll widen our investigations so that we unearth whatever that we have not been able to establish as of now,” he said.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned in court today. Police said appropriate charges would be preferred against anyone found culpable once investigations are complete.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Illegal Abortion Centre Ruaraka Newborn Rescued Abortion
.

Latest Stories

Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
Crime and Justice
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
By Stacy Atieno and Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved