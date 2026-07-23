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Kerich sneaks back to City Hall as questions linger over his role

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jul. 23, 2026
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Embattled Nairobi County Executive Member Charles Kerich. [File, Standard] 

Embattled Nairobi County Executive Member Charles Kerich returned to City Hall on Tuesday, marking the end of his prolonged absence.

Kerich has been away for slightly over a month after being convicted of contempt of court and ordered to serve three months.

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Related Topics

Nairobi CEC Charles Kerich Nairobi County Government City Hall Justice Francis Gikonyo
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