Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

State unveils Bill to restore Kenya's degraded land

By David Njaaga | Jul. 11, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eng. Eric Mugaa.

Kenya has drafted a new law to reclaim degraded land nationwide, targeting improved food and water security alongside stronger climate resilience.

Irrigation Secretary for Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management, Joel Tanui, briefed Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eng. Eric Mugaa on the proposed Land Reclamation Bill, 2026, during a session of the Land Reclamation Committee.

The Bill seeks to build a legal framework for restoring degraded land and halting further degradation, in support of Kenya's land degradation neutrality targets, according to the State Department for Irrigation.

It also aims to enhance food and water security, strengthen climate resilience and promote environmental sustainability, the department said in a statement.

The proposed law would set up institutional, regulatory and financing mechanisms to back these goals.

Once passed, the Bill is expected to guide ecosystem restoration, improve food and water security, boost climate resilience and attract investment in land reclamation projects across the country, the department said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Land Reclamation Committee Climate Resilient Food Security Degraded Land
.

Latest Stories

Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
Drunk with power? How Ruto allies are losing touch with Kenyans
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
1 hr ago
After 13 years abroad, they returned with nothing
National
By Lewis Nyaundi and Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 1 hr ago
Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved