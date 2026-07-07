Heavy police presence brings Thika Road to a standstill on Saba Saba

Audio By Vocalize

A convoy of police vehicles parked along Aga Khan Walk, keeping vigilant on Saba Saba Day, July 7, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A heavy police presence, multiple roadblocks and unusually deserted public transport stages defined the atmosphere along Thika Road on Tuesday as the country marked the annual Saba Saba commemoration.

Unlike the highway's characteristic morning rush, The Standard observed light traffic flow along the corridor, with several sections appearing unusually quiet as security officers mounted operations to restrict movement into the city.

Popular matatu stages that ordinarily teem with commuters, including Allsops, Roysambu, Kasarani, Kahawa Wendani and Kahawa Sukari, remained largely deserted for the better part of the morning, reflecting the disruptions that accompanied the heightened security measures.

Police erected roadblocks at several points along the highway, including between Allsops and Roasters, at Githurai and Roysambu, where officers conducted security checks on motorists and public service vehicles.

While some vehicles were allowed through after inspection, others were redirected, contributing to reduced traffic volumes on one of Nairobi's busiest highways.

In Githurai, however, several commuters were left stranded after public transport operators either suspended services or avoided the area for fear of possible confrontations.

Despite the transport challenges, many businesses remained open, although traders said customer numbers had dropped significantly.

"We opened as usual because we have bills to pay, but business has been very slow. Most of our regular customers have stayed away because transport has been disrupted and people are uncertain about what might happen during the day," said a trader who requested anonymity.

Elsewhere, motorists encountered another police roadblock along Jogoo Road near the Jogoo Road–Outer Ring Road interchange, where officers turned back vehicles heading towards the city centre.

Only vehicles travelling from the city were allowed to proceed through the checkpoint.

The Standard also observed police deploying two sniffer dogs at the roadblock to inspect vehicles and screen commuters as part of heightened security measures.

The heavy deployment followed a warning by the National Police Service ahead of the Saba Saba commemoration, in which authorities declared that any unlawful demonstrations and attempts to disrupt public order would not be tolerated.

Police urged Kenyans to carry on with their normal activities and cautioned against participating in illegal gatherings, saying security agencies had put in place adequate measures to protect lives and property.

The annual Saba Saba commemoration, observed every July 7, traces its roots to the 1990 pro-democracy movement that demanded the reintroduction of multiparty democracy.

In recent years, it has evolved into a platform for expressing concerns over governance, economic hardships and accountability, often accompanied by demonstrations in various parts of the country.