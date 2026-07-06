Rivers Commission decries delay of clean-up exercise

Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC) has now cited petitions filed in court over the regeneration project as a major hurdle and intentional delay, despite the fast-approaching timelines by which they are expected to have completed the works.
The NRC made the remarks when they met the National Committee on Environment, Forestry, and Mining, chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, and insisted that they had had a clear explanation on issues being raised in the petition to no avail.
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