KMPDU condemns assault of healthcare workers at Gertrude's Children's Hospital

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Secretary General KPMDU, Dr Davji Atellah. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has condemned the alleged assault of healthcare workers at Gertrude's Children's Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

In a statement dated June 9, the union demanded immediate investigations, arrests, and prosecution of the individuals responsible for the attack.

While terming the incident as ‘grossly unsettling’, KMPDU said that they received reports of a paediatric dentist, theatre staff, and members of the nursing team having been physically assaulted, intimidated and subjected to violence by relatives of a minor patient on June 5.

Violence against healthcare workers is an attack on the healthcare system itself,” said the Secretary General KPMDU, Dr Davji Atellah.

Adding,” Such actions compromise patient care, undermine staff morale and create an unsafe working environment for both healthcare workers and patients.”

While condemning the incident by calling on the National Police Service and other relevant authorities to conduct a prompt investigation, KMPDU pledged to stand in solidarity with those affected.

“There must be zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers,” further calling on the hospital’s management to cooperate with investigations.

The union further noted that attacks on medical personnel severely threaten the safety of workers and disrupt critical healthcare delivery.

Further, calling on authorities to take swift action to ensure accountability and to safeguard medical professionals in facilities across the country.

“Healthcare workers have a constitutional right to dignity, security and safe working conditions.KMPDU will continue to pursue accountability for all acts of violence against healthcare workers and advocate for stronger protection,” said the SG