Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KMPDU condemns assault of healthcare workers at Gertrude's Children's Hospital

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Secretary General KPMDU, Dr Davji Atellah. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has condemned the alleged assault of healthcare workers at Gertrude's Children's Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi. 

In a statement dated June 9, the union demanded immediate investigations, arrests, and prosecution of the individuals responsible for the attack.

While terming the incident as ‘grossly unsettling’, KMPDU said that they received reports of a paediatric dentist, theatre staff, and members of the nursing team having been physically assaulted, intimidated and subjected to violence by relatives of a minor patient on June 5.

Violence against healthcare workers is an attack on the healthcare system itself,” said the Secretary General KPMDU, Dr Davji Atellah.

Adding,” Such actions compromise patient care, undermine staff morale and create an unsafe working environment for both healthcare workers and patients.” 

While condemning the incident by calling on the National Police Service and other relevant authorities to conduct a prompt investigation, KMPDU pledged to stand in solidarity with those affected.

“There must be zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers,” further calling on the hospital’s management to cooperate with investigations. 

The union further noted that attacks on medical personnel severely threaten the safety of workers and disrupt critical healthcare delivery. 

Further, calling on authorities to take swift action to ensure accountability and to safeguard medical professionals in facilities across the country.

“Healthcare workers have a constitutional right to dignity, security and safe working conditions.KMPDU will continue to pursue accountability for all acts of violence against healthcare workers and advocate for stronger protection,” said the SG

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Gertrude's Hospital's attack Attacks on Healthcare Workers KMPDU Condemns Attacks KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah
.

Latest Stories

Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Here's the hustlers' response to economic hard times
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Origin sourcing: The best bet to lift local coffee farmers
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 1 hr ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Absurd Judgement: Uproar over the impeachment verdict by the High Court
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
By Eunice Omollo 1 hr ago
WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved