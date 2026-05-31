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Nairobi: A city running out of time to fix itself

By Peter Muiruri | May. 31, 2026
Ainsworth School field submerged with flood after recent light showers. About 900 students were sent home and missed classes as a result  the school had to be closed indefinitely.  [Robert Tomno,Standard]

On the night of March 26 this year, the heavens opened up, unleashing a torrential downpour  that overwhelmed the city for days on end.

Data collected through several meteorological stations in Nairobi following the six-hour intense downpour was alarming. The Wilson Airport meteorological station recorded 160 millimetres (mm) of rain, 145 mm at Moi Air Base, Dagoretti (112 mm), and Kabete station (117mm). In short, the city witnessed over 534 mm of rainfall in a span of three to five hours!

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Related Topics

Nairobi Flood Crisis Poor Urban Planning Drainage System Failure Unchecked Development Growth
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