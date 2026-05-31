Nairobi: A city running out of time to fix itself

On the night of March 26 this year, the heavens opened up, unleashing a torrential downpour that overwhelmed the city for days on end.
Data collected through several meteorological stations in Nairobi following the six-hour intense downpour was alarming. The Wilson Airport meteorological station recorded 160 millimetres (mm) of rain, 145 mm at Moi Air Base, Dagoretti (112 mm), and Kabete station (117mm). In short, the city witnessed over 534 mm of rainfall in a span of three to five hours!
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