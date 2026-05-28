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City Hall warns of demolitions as crackdown on illegal structures looms

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | May. 28, 2026
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Structures built on public land, riparian areas and protected zones in Nairobi will not qualify for a new regularisation programme targeting unauthorised but structurally sound developments, City Hall has announced.

The county government has given developers until December this year to comply with planning regulations before enforcement measures, including possible demolitions, are undertaken.

Speaking during the launch of a public awareness campaign, County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo said the exercise is anchored in the Nairobi City County Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Regulations, 2025.

"This is aimed at bringing unapproved projects in line with planning and development laws and reducing conflicts arising from enforcement actions," he said.

 He added that the programme would help prevent avoidable demolitions, improve access to financing through proper documentation, and ensure developments align with Nairobi’s long-term urban planning goals.

Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo said the initiative seeks to strengthen land ownership security, protect property rights, and improve urban planning, infrastructure, and service delivery across the city. 

"The exercise covers both ongoing and completed developments, offering developers a one-time opportunity to bring their projects into compliance," said Analo.

Under the process, property owners will be allowed to submit available documents even where some requirements are missing. The County Urban Planning Department will then guide applicants on additional requirements needed for compliance.

The regularisation exercise will cover approvals related to change or extension of land use, subdivision and amalgamation of land parcels, building plan approvals, occupation certificates and lease renewals.

However, county officials maintained that structures erected on public utility land, riparian reserves and other protected areas would remain ineligible for regularisation.

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Illegal Structures Nairobi Riparian Land Buildings on Riparian Nairobi Demolitions
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