Four arrested as police foil jet fuel theft at Wilson Airport

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The four are currently in custody as detectives prepare to arraign them in court.

Four people have been arrested after being linked to a suspected jet fuel theft at Nairobi's Wilson Airport.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that the suspects were caught with 800 litres of fuel siphoned from an aircraft and managed to intercept a suspicious vehicle within the facility.

"The incident unfolded when officers stopped a white Mitsubishi Canter, registration KBM 647D, that had been moving within the airport precincts under the guise of routine operations," DCI stated.

Upon inspection, the vehicle was found carrying four drums, each containing 200 litres of jet fuel.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fuel had been siphoned from an aircraft undergoing maintenance at the NASD hangar.

"The plane, operated by Airworks Aviation, is believed to have been targeted while grounded, offering cover for the suspected theft," it added.

Police said the alleged owner of the fuel consignment, Gladys Ndumba Kanairo, did not possess a valid airport gate pass.

Additionally, the vehicle lacked the required authorisation from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority to transport petroleum products.

Kanairo was arrested alongside the driver, Timothy Wambugu Maina, and two other suspects, Kennedy Njoka Kinuthia and Abdulmalik Musinga.

The four are currently in custody as detectives prepare to arraign them in court.

Authorities have impounded the vehicle and seized the recovered fuel as exhibits, as investigations continue.