Senator Cheruiyot blasts Judiciary over 'Lenient' sentences for demonstrators

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Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has sharply criticised the judiciary over what he termed as lenient punishment handed to individuals arrested during recent anti-government demonstrations, warning that light fines were encouraging lawlessness in the country.

Speaking at Cheplil village in Ainamoi Constituency during the handover of a house constructed for a resident by Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, Cheruiyot accused the courts of frustrating police efforts by releasing suspects on minimal fines.

He said while police officers had risked their lives arresting looters and vandals during the protests, some judicial officers were undermining the fight against criminal activities by imposing what he described as “ridiculously low” penalties.

“This business whereby criminals who have been arrested while attacking innocent Kenyans, looting and destroying their properties in the pretext of demonstrations appear before the court and are released for Sh500 is going to mess up our country,” said Cheruiyot.

The Senator drew parallels with the United Kingdom, saying demonstrators involved in violence and destruction abroad often faced swift prosecution and lengthy jail terms.

“In countries like the United Kingdom, demonstrators involved in criminal activities are arrested and convicted within weeks. Why is it difficult in this country to convict even after the police have done their job?” he posed.

Cheruiyot further accused some judges and magistrates of engaging in what he termed “cheap judicial activism,” arguing that constitutional rights should not be selectively interpreted.

“We want to tell our judges and magistrates to stop the cheap judicial activism. The same way Article 37 provides for the right to protest, it also gives Kenyans the right to go about their business without interference from those demonstrating in the streets,” he added.

The Senate Majority Leader challenged Chief Justice Martha Koome to rein in judicial officers whom he accused of playing “dangerous games” that could destabilise the country.

“If you look at countries that are no longer stable republics, they began with the little games we are seeing today. You may think it is politically beneficial to show that President William Ruto is unable to govern effectively, but if we lose this country, it will not just be a loss to Ruto alone, but to all of us,” said Cheruiyot.

He urged Kenyans to separate politics from national stability, warning against actions that could plunge the country into chaos.

Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei defended President William Ruto over the rising fuel prices, blaming the increase on global market trends.

Kemei accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of attempting to exploit fuel price hikes to incite Kenyans against the government.

“The global fuel hike should not be used to paint a picture that the government is not working. The President is doing everything possible to stabilise fuel prices. He is fully in control,” she said.

Nandi Woman Representative Cynthia Muge criticised Gachagua over his recent calls for youth-led protests, accusing him of incitement.

“For instance, he invited the youth to go to the streets and then flew to the United Kingdom. If he were courageous enough, he should have led from the front. He is a coward who does not deserve space in this country,” said Muge.