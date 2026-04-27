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Atwoli faults Sakaja over running of Nairobi, calls for accountability

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 27, 2026
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COTU SG Francis Atwoli addresses workers, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for urgent reforms in service delivery and urban planning in Nairobi City County, as the capital is not functioning effectively under Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking during the annual Cotu Thanksgiving service at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Atwoli said Nairobi continues to face serious challenges in organisation and infrastructure despite its importance as the country’s economic hub.

“Nairobi is not working the way it should. A city of this importance cannot continue to be disorganised,” Atwoli said.

He added that better planning and stronger systems are needed to ensure the city reflects the expectations of taxpayers and workers.

“We must organise Nairobi in a way that respects the people who pay taxes and the workers who sustain this economy,” he said.

Atwoli also called for accountability and labour rights, urging leaders to be transparent and willing to acknowledge shortcomings in governance.

“If you want to be a person of fair judgement, you must be ready to criticise your own. Our son has let us down. We must say it as it is,” he said.

He stressed that workers must directly benefit from national economic performance, noting that a 23 per cent salary increase for workers has been agreed upon and should be implemented without delay.

“We have agreed on a 23 per cent salary increase for workers. That must be implemented because workers deserve dignity and fair compensation,” he said.

Atwoli said it was inconsistent for the economy to be described as improving while workers continue to face financial strain.

“Our economy cannot be said to be performing well if workers are suffering. There is no reason why workers should not be taken care of,” he added.

He anchored his remarks on the broader history of labour struggles, reminding leaders that workers’ rights were gained through sacrifice and must be protected.

“Workers died for these rights. We cannot abandon that struggle. Agitation is our background, and change is our mandate,” he said.

Atwoli urged Kenyan leaders to adopt bold, forward-looking policies in urban planning and economic management.

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Francis Atwoli Governor Johnson Sakaja Nairobi Governance Cotu Boss
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