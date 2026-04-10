Furious Ruto lectures Sakaja, Zaria Group officials over casual dressing

Audio By Vocalize

Zaria Group , President Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the signing between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under the Nairobi Railway city project.[PCS]

President William Ruto on Friday took issue with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for dressing casually during an official visit at State House.

In a video seen by The Standard, a furious Ruto is seen lecturing the governor on what he termed as a lack of seriousness for the occasion.

Sakaja had led a delegation to State House for the lease agreement signing between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under the Nairobi Railway city project.

“Ladies and gentlemen, looking at the people who have come for this occasion, including the governor of Nairobi, I am left to wonder whether they are here by design or they were waylaid…. It looks like they did not know they were coming to the State House,” Ruto said in his opening remarks as guests broke into laughter.

“Next time I would ask the people at the gate not to allow people dressed in this manner, especially when they are coming for a serious function like this…,” Ruto went on, adding, “The manner in which they are dressed has no indication of the seriousness of this occasion, yet we take it very seriously.”

Ruto said the occasion was another significant step in the transformation of Nairobi into a modern, globally competitive capital city with the signing of the lease agreement between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under the Nairobi Railway City.

“The partnership between Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group reflects a shared understanding that strategic urban infrastructure, particularly in sports, entertainment, and culture, is a critical driver of modern economic growth,” he said, adding, “Through this agreement, we are establishing a new development anchor within the Railway City, a modern, multi-purpose arena and an integrated entertainment district that will host international events, support our creative industries, and expand Nairobi’s global footprint.”

According to the President, the investment in Nairobi Railway City is expected to generate over 25,000 jobs annually across construction, operations, hospitality, and the wider creative economy, demonstrating the scale of impact that such infrastructure can deliver.

“Because the success of a capital city depends on coordination, not fragmentation, today’s progress demonstrates how that coordination, in practice, can activate investment, create jobs, and lay the foundation for sustained urban economic growth. This approach further reflects our fundamental view that successful cities are not built incrementally or in isolation, but through vision, discipline, and alignment between planning and investment,” said Ruto.