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Pressure mounts on Sakaja over Nairobi's service failures

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 22, 2026
Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja before the Senate's Energy Committee to deliberate on the dispute between the Nairobi City Government and Kenya Power and Lighting Company at Parliament Buildings on April 1, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A fresh political storm is brewing in Nairobi after South Ward MCA Waithera Chege publicly urged President William Ruto to step in and fix what she described as glaring failures by Governor Johnson Sakaja, even as a multi-billion-shilling city transformation deal gets underway.

Speaking during the launch of a children’s heart disease programme in Nairobi South Ward, Chege painted a grim picture of the capital, citing uncollected garbage, deteriorating infrastructure and persistent water shortages as evidence of a county administration struggling to deliver.

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