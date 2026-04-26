Government ends 14-year wait for youth representation

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National Youth Council Acting CEO Gloria Wawira during the 25th episode of the Sema na Spox – Bonga na Gava podcast at Harambee Annex, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenya will hold National Youth Council (NYC) elections from July 5 to 27, the first such exercise in 14 years, ending a decade-long representation gap for millions of youth.

Gloria Wawira, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NYC, announced the elections during the 25th episode of the government's Sema na Spox – Bonga na Gava podcast in Nairobi last week.

"The National Youth Council is not just a platform; it's a powerful space for young people," said Wawira.

A National Steering Committee, formally appointed on April 17 and gazetted by Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, will oversee the process.

The committee draws members from the State Department for Youth Affairs, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

At full capacity, the council will seat 8,700 ward-level delegates, six per ward with equal gender parity, who will progressively elect representatives up to the national level, where 580 constituency delegates will choose eight council members.

Kenyans aged between 18 and 35 are eligible to vote upon completing an online or hybrid registration process.

Candidates must be Kenyan citizens, hold at least a secondary school certificate, secure nominations from 50 registered youth and obtain a recommendation letter from their local chief or area administration officer, issued no more than three months before submission.

Wawira said the council, operating as a state agency under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports and anchored in Article 55 of the Constitution, serves as the official bridge between young people and government, the private sector and civil society.