Motorist demands signage on parking payment options within city centre

A clamped car on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi, on November 2015. [File, Standard]

A motorist has issued a legal demand to the Nairobi City County to install visible notices outlining all available parking payment options in public areas, citing harassment and alleged extortion by county parking officers whenever the official app fails.

Elizabeth Jebii Bischof, through her lawyers, Gwaro & Company Advocates, accuses county officers of failing to inform motorists about alternative payment methods, such as Paybill numbers and instead demanding bribes to ‘watch over’ vehicles.

In a demand letter dated February 17, 2025, her lawyers warn of legal action if the county does not comply within 14 days and provide written confirmation.

In one incident highlighted in the letter, Bischof says she parked around Nyayo House on February 2, 2026, but found the county’s parking app non-functional.

“Despite explaining the issue to a county officer, our client was threatened with a penalty ticket and pressured to pay cash informally. The officer stood her ground and demanded that she be paid some money to watch over the car,” the letter states.

Bischof says she only learned of the Paybill option after calling county offices directly.

Through her advocates, she argues that the situation violates Article 46 of the Constitution and the Consumer Protection Act, which safeguard consumers’ rights to information and fair services.

The lawyers contend that newcomers to the city may be unaware of the existence of the county app, let alone alternative payment methods, due to the lack of signage in parking areas.

“Our client wonders whether any person driving within the city for the first time has knowledge of the existence of the County Government App, since no such information is displayed anywhere within the county, more particularly within parking areas,” the letter reads.

The demand comes amid longstanding complaints about parking management in Nairobi, where motorists and business owners have reported similar extortion tactics by county enforcement officers, commonly referred to as Kanjos.

The letter further criticises the county for collecting advertising fees from private entities while allegedly failing to provide residents with basic public information.

The letter states, “Visible notices would not only protect users from exploitation but also boost revenue collection by encouraging proper payments.”

Ms Bischof’s case highlights a persistent challenge in Nairobi’s urban management, where digital glitches in payment systems often create exploitation and corruption opportunities.