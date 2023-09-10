The Standard

New parking fees in Nairobi to take effect from September 22

By Stephanie Wangari | 43m ago
Vehicles driving along Muindi Mbingu street. [Samson wire Standard]

Motorists with saloon cars in Nairobi will pay Sh300 up from Sh200 for parking in zone one areas of the city centre.

The directive, which will come into effect from September 22, follows the gazettement of the Nairobi City County Finance Bill, 2023 on Friday.

At the same time, vans and pickups in zone one will pay Sh500 for parking up from Sh200 while lorries with five tonnes and above will pay Sh3000 up from Sh 1000.

Zone one areas are; Central Business District (CBD) including Kijabe street, Westlands, Upperhill, Community, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial area, Gigiri, Kilimani, Yaya centre, Milimani, Hurligham, Lavington, Karen and Eastleigh, Muthaiga, Gikomba, Nairobi West.

There will, however, be a decrease in prices for vehicles parked in zone two.

Zone two areas includes; on street parking at commercial centres, county market parking that is not automated and those not included in zone one.

Motorists with saloon vehicles will pay Sh100 down from Sh200 for parking while vans and pickup owners will remit Sh150 down from Sh 200.

Drivers of lorries or minibus of up to five tons will pay Sh500 down from Sh1000.

Additionally, there is an introduction of automated parking where city motorists will  pay Sh100 for the first one hour and Sh50 for every hour afterwards.

