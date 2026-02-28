Family seeks closure as search for teen swept by floods continues

Audio By Vocalize

People stand next to Nairobi dam where John Mutuku aged 17 years drowned. [Collins Kweyu Standard]

The search for the body of a 17-year-old boy swept away by raging floodwaters continued on Saturday as rescue teams combed riverbanks in Nairobi amid heavy rains.

John Mutuku, a Grade 9 student at Shadrach Kimarel Junior Secondary School, was swept away on Friday while attempting to cross a swollen river with a schoolmate on their way to play football, using a shortcut commonly taken by residents.

His mother, Everline Mbula, said she resides in Mlolongo and received the distressing news at around 2 pm on Friday.

“My son, who is my firstborn, lives with his grandmother in Kibera. I am praying that he will be found. I still believe he may have escaped and appeal to anyone who may have seen him to inform us,” she said.

The grandmother, Damaris Kilonzo, said she had left him at home earlier that morning before going to work, only to receive a distressing call around 1pm.

“I was told my grandson had been swept away by the dam water as he tried to cross. His friend had gone ahead to look for a safer place to cross, but when he came back, John had already slipped into the water,” she said, overwhelmed by emotions.

Rescue teams continued with the recovery mission as the family and community held onto hope.

The boy’s father, Daniel Wambua Mutua, was present at the scene on Saturday and joined family members in appealing for the recovery of their son.

The boy’s parents said the family’s only wish now is for the search operation to be accelerated so they can find their son’s body and begin the grieving process.

“I just want to see my son and confirm that he is truly gone. That alone will give me peace,” said Evelyne.

The incident was witnessed by John’s close friend, Don Bosco Juma, who recounted the harrowing moments before the boy disappeared beneath the fast-moving water.

He said they encountered unusually high-water levels at the crossing point and tried to assess whether it was safe to pass.

“When I turned to look at him, I saw he was already drenched in water. I tried to reach his hand, but it was too far. He told me there was a deep spot and warned me not to go there. That was the last time I saw him,” Bosco said.

County officials said the force and volume of the water initially hampered rescue efforts.

Bramwell Simiyu, the Nairobi County Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management and Coordination, confirmed that the county activated its emergency response teams immediately after receiving the report.

“Unfortunately, due to the intensity of the waters, we were unable to make much progress yesterday.”

Residents, however, had a different opinion regarding the authorities' response speed.

“It is very painful that this boy had to spend the night in the cold water despite the incident happening very early in the day. We called the police, but they were very reluctant to come and help,” said Kennedy Oluoch, the chairman of the high-rise estate. People stand next to Nairobi dam where John Mutuku aged 17 years drowned. [Collins Kweyu Standard]

They blamed the authorities and area administrations for failing to take action and restrict the crossing of the river, citing multiple losses of life at the same spot.

“This place has become a hazard to our community. Why can’t they just restrict crossing once and for all? How many lives have to be lost for action to be taken?” questioned Stephen Ogua, another resident.

Anthony Muchiri, a water rescue specialist with the Kenya Red Cross, said the rescue situation involved swift water conditions but expressed cautious optimism.

“We have the right equipment and trained personnel. Within the first six hours of operation, we should be able to give a clearer update on recovery or the conditions we are dealing with,” Mushiri said.

He cautioned members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and bridges during the ongoing long rains, warning that swift currents can easily overwhelm even strong swimmers.

“This is the March–April–May rainy season. If you see floodwaters, turn back and use the longer route. No shortcut is worth a life,” he said.

As the search continues, family members remain at the site, clinging to the hope that John’s body will be recovered soon, bringing an end to the agonising wait and allowing them to lay him to rest.