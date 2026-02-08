×
Police urge calm as tension persists in Huruma over the latest killing

By Denis Omondi | Feb. 8, 2026
Police lob teargas to disperse Huruma estate residents protesting the killing of 21-year-old Sheryl Adhiambo, on February 8, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Police have called for a return to order following a day of protests in Nairobi’s Huruma estate after 21-year-old Sheryl Adhiambo was killed when police clashed with a section of members of the public on Saturday evening.

The Situation in the area remained tense for the better part of Sunday as law enforcement officers countered angry residents who braved the teargas to pelt stones.

The irate mob torched two vehicles.

“The NPS acknowledges the tragic death of a young person during the skirmishes last evening. The public is asked to allow the processes of transparency and accountability to take place and to desist from further acts of lawlessness to enable de-escalation,” said Muchiri Nyaga, the National Police Service spokesperson.

According to Nyaga, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has already launched an investigation into the incident, and the police are cooperating with the body’s investigators.

The killing adds to recent cases of police brutality and has renewed calls for accountability for deaths suffered at the hands of state security agents.

Rights groups, including VOCAL Africa and the Mukuru Community Justice Centre, have called for the immediate arrest of police officers involved in the fatal shooting.

The statement from the police didn’t confirm whether their gun was used to administer the killer bullet. However, it said that officers fired ‘warning shots’ to disperse people who attempted to shield a robbery suspect being pursued.

“During this second arrest, one of the suspects raised an alarm and incited other youths nearby, who responded by throwing stones and other projectiles at the police in an attempt to obstruct the officers from executing their duties. The officers were forced to fire warning shots into the air,” said Nyaga.

He added: “Following the incident, a breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in the area, with reports of two vehicles being set alight today.”

Sheryl, the deceased, was a first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

